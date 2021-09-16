Climbing: a good way to stay grounded

Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colo., - Growing up in a small town in-between two mountains, it seems fitting that this former New Hampshire resident, Joshua Boisvert, is an avid rock climber and outdoor enthusiast.



The sport of rock climbing may seem dangerous to the outside observer, but with a steady hand and proper planning, it can be a relaxing and rewarding venture.



“The connection of being in nature and climbing is very humbling,” said Josh Boisvert, Buckley Garrison public affairs specialist. “Climbing on rock surfaces in remote locations is enough to make anyone feel small. People believe rock climbing is this crazy endeavor where you are always near certain death. While that may be true in some circumstances, it is far from reality. Everything boils down to how comfortable you feel and knowing your limitations.”



Early in his adult life, Boisvert craved an escape from all he knew, so he joined the United States Marine Corps. He felt that joining the military would give him a different life experience. He deployed to Iraq in 2009 and experienced a different kind of danger, instead of scaling some of the highest mountain peaks, he deployed to the war in Iraq. Not knowing what to expect, and not wanting to waste energy worrying about emotions, Boisvert deployed with a mission focused mindset.



“At 19 years old, I experienced my first suicide bomber our first month in country,” said Boisvert. “Insurgents targeted an Iraqi Army dining facility, killing about 60 people. As much training one can do to prepare for such situations, the safety blanket of a simulated environment is removed. The after effects really impacted my mindset. I became acquainted with the harsh realities of life rather fast.”



Boisvert didn’t feel fulfilled in his current career field and was looking for a change. After 4 years of service, Boisvert separated from the Marine Corps., and used his GI Bill to get a degree in communications. He got a job as a civilian employee. His passion for writing and his hobby of photography makes him an effective public affairs specialist.



From all the stressors of life, he needed an outlet, and turned to working out. As a former Marine, it was something comfortable to him. “Acclimating to civilian life after my enlistment was a challenge,” said Boisvert.



After separating from the Marine Corps, working out became his cathartic outlet. He started participating in local races and obstacle laden endurance events.



“My first race was a Tough Mudder back in 2013, and then I transitioned to Spartan Races, then 5ks, and 10ks,” said Boisvert. “Over a few years, I realized the obstacles were still fun, but was lacking a certain focus for training.”



Boisvert was no longer feeling challenged by these obstacles, so he searched for something more mentally and physically stimulating.



“A friend brought me to a climbing gym one day, and then everything just fell into place, said Boisvert. “I took my first lead-climbing course in 2016 and haven’t stopped.”



Discovering his love of climbing helped Boisvert stay grounded and improve his work, life balance.



“For me, climbing and hiking brings balance to my life by being present in the moment and surrounding myself with like-minded people.” Said Boisvert. “My advice is just be yourself and find what you enjoy doing."

