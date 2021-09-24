Hall assumes command of the 11th Space Warning Squadron

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- During a U.S. Space Force assumption of command ceremony, Lt. Col. Michael Hall accepted responsibility as the 11th Space Warning Squadron commander from the presiding official, Col. Miguel Cruz, Space Delta 4 commander, on Sept. 24, 2021, in the Leadership Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base.



As the 11 SWS commander, Hall is responsible for providing combat-ready Guardians and Airmen who advance unrivaled missile warning, missile defense and battle-space awareness--enabled by installation operations, for the U.S. and its international partners.



Cruz described his confidence in Hall to advance the squadron’s mission and support 11 SWS moving into the future.



“Mike, you will now lead an extraordinary team of Guardians, Airmen, military, civilians and contractors,” said Cruz. “You are absolutely the right choice to take this organization to the next level. I also charge you with continuing to inculcate and expand on that warrior ethos already present at 11 SWS.”



Hall previously served as the Inspector General for Buckley Garrison where he led an eight-member team directly supporting and leading the commander’s readiness and inspection programs.



“I am grateful for those around me who taught me to work hard and take care of people,” said Hall. “My plan as I come in here for 11 SWS is to roll up my sleeves and make it better.”



In his career, he has served as a space and missile operations crewmember, evaluator, flight commander and operations officer in the Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO), and Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Department of Defense weapons systems, as well as in national Geospatial Intelligence Space and Ground Systems.



Before departing the ceremony, Hall stated, “I am ready to focus on the caring and wellbeing of my teammates looking into the future with 11 SWS.”

