Iwo Jima Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ATLANTIC OCEAN(September28, 2021) - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) held a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Sep. 28.



National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15 to October 15 and recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history and culture of the United States. Volunteers from the Multicultural Heritage Committee (MCHC) aboard Iwo Jima planned the live celebration in which they showcase the Hispanic culture and the importance of their contributions.



“Events like this are important to show that we care about diversity,” said Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Cecilia Ramirez, master of ceremonies.” They promote culture awareness and make sure everyone feels included.”



The theme for the celebration was “Esperanza,” which means “hope”.



During the celebration, Ramirez spoke about the history of Hispanic Heritage month. She also spoke about Hispanic Americans who contributed to the United States, and those who helped shape the Navy.



“Reading the Hispanic history is important in order to educate people on those who came before us,” said Ramirez. “It shows that nothing is impossible, and we too can become leaders and big contributors to our Navy and anything in society.”



The MCHC provides service members a glimpse of different dances, languages, foods, and other traditions that make each culture important in their own way. The celebration included a live performance showcasing dances such as Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and Cumbia.



“I love to dance; dancing is in my blood,” said Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Walter Campos. “When I found out about the dance performance for the event, I definitely wanted to be a part of it. Being able to incorporate one of my country’s dances, the cumbia, made me happy.”



These events help to form bonds throughout the ranks and the different branches of the military by teaching service members about cultures they may not have known about.



“I hope, as I do with all of our events, that those of the recognized cultures feel that we have represented and showcased them well,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Katrina Bailey, MCHC coordinator. “I also hope that those that are not associated with the particular culture can take away something that they learned.”



Iwo Jima is underway as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group comprised by USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) FOUR, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and embarked units.



