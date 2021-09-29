Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance holds last Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Operations Course for fiscal year 2021

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course work together during training Sept. 23, 2021, at the installation Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post. The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles. RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Fort McCoy Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Operations Course were at the installation’s North Post Vehicle Recovery Site on Sept. 23 practicing skills for recovering military vehicles with Army wrecker vehicles.



Field training like that at the Vehicle Recovery Site is a big part of the course, instructors say, because it gets students the experience they need to do the same kind of work at their own units and home stations.



The course trains Soldiers with 91-series military occupational specialties (MOS) in the Army’s H8 additional MOS skill identifier, according to the course description. The 17-day course “covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles.”



Students also have classroom training and testing, and they spend a large amount of their training time at the Vehicle Recovery Site learning more about wreckers and vehicle recovery, said Master Sgt. Jason Boyles, chief instructor with RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy.



One military vehicle used in the training is the M984A4 Recovery Truck (Wrecker). The truck is equipped with a crane and winch-retrieval system and is able to recover vehicles weighing in excess of 10 tons.



Students also use the M1089 (MTV) Wrecker. This wrecker, based on the M1083 cargo truck, is fitted with a recovery hamper and a recovery winch. It also has a crane with a 5-ton capacity that can be used for various lifting and hauling tasks.



Similar training is done at the site through use of the mire pit when the weather and the water in the pit is warmer. The class of Soldiers who trained Sept. 23 were among 12 students who were part of the fourth H8 class of the fiscal year. Dozens of Soldiers participated in the class since the start of fiscal year 2021.



RTS-Maintenance trains hundreds of Soldiers every year in the Army’s 91-series MOS and administratively supports the training of Soldiers in the 89B MOS.



The unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”