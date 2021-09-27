NAVFAC Southwest Awards $19.1 Million In Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s Energy Conservation & Infrastructure Control Systems

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) Co. a $19.1 million firm-fixed-price task order, Sept. 27 in San Diego, under the Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) for energy conservation measures at the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Pendleton.



“UESC 23 will provide more reliable utility services to Marines while reducing MCB Camp Pendleton and MCAS Camp Pendleton’s energy consumption,” said Charles Howell, Marine Corps Installations WEST G-F, MCB Camp Pendleton Facilities Operations Energy Program manager. “This project has brought Camp Pendleton into the 21st century by adding more efficient LED lighting, upgrading HVAC equipment, providing constant commissioning, improving AMI metering system, and providing cybersecurity and authority to operate for potable water and electrical distribution systems. In addition, new Facility Related Control Systems will allow base personnel to remotely monitor/control buildings.”



SDG&E co. is scheduled to provide energy conservation and resiliency that includes light-emitting diode retrofits; smart gas, electric, and water meter installation and repair; boiler retrofits; advanced metering infrastructure expansion and sustainment; facility related control systems expansion and sustainment; cybersecurity expansion; and construction of a solar bus shelter. Work is expected to be complete by the summer of 2023.



“This project will reduce energy usage, improve quality of life, and aid in identifying and resolving issues with HVAC and other building systems before the building occupants realize there is an issue,” said Howell.

SDG&E Co. is a public utility company regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission. NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity.

