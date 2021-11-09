Serving is the Family Business

Serving others and working hard was not an unfamiliar trait to 2nd Lt Brandi Matern, Director of Inspections with the Inspector General’s office at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. Matern’s dad served in the Marines, her mom was the 911 director for Mansfield, her brother served 11 years in the Marines, and her two sisters married Marines. “I come from a family that is big on Marine Corps and civil service. It’s the running joke in the family that you either marry a Marine, or become one.”Matern said that decision was an easy one to make. Matern vividly remembers watching her brother graduate from Marine Corps Boot Camp, and watching his career grow and seeing that she too wanted to follow in those footsteps.



In 2012, she enlisted into the Marine Corps as a Military Police Officer. After completing her training, she qualified to be a part of HMX-1, the Marine Helicopter Squadron One in Quantico, Virginia. There, she was responsible for the protection during transportation of the President of the United States. Through her hard-work and dedication to this position, she earned the certificate of Ceremonial Guard with former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump.



Throughout her time in the Marine Corps, Matern also dedicated herself to her education, earning her Bachelors in Criminal Justice from Tiffin University while Active Duty. “I had to sacrifice a lot, I often sat back and studied and wrote papers while my friends were out on a Friday night, but I knew it would be worth it in the end.”



After serving on active duty in the Marine Corps for five years, Matern decided she wanted to be closer to home and her family and explored the option of the Ohio Air National Guard. “When I joined the Marine Corp I had just started dating the man that would eventually become my husband,” said Matern. “I finally decided after 5 years I wanted to come back home so that he and I could start a family.” Matern said she reached out to the 179th Airlift Wing, with the end goal of commissioning. Matern joined the Security Forces Squadron in 2017, which she said felt like home to her. “While there are many similarities and differences between the Guard and the Marines, the Security Forces Squadron isn’t that much different. Military law enforcement is similar across the branches, as the focus is on installation protection and asset protection.”



Shortly after Matern joined the squadron, a commissioning opportunity opened up. “I was told to not expect much with it being my first time interviewing, but I studied hard and ended up getting the commission on my first try,” said Matern. “If you put your mind to it, you can do anything. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.”



While Matern is currently working in the Inspector General’s office, she said her end goal is to get back to Security Forces. “I am extremely thankful for the experience in the IG office and everything that I have learned, but I hope to make it back to security,” said Matern. “I have a passion for military law enforcement. The order and the Airman in the squadron remind me of the Marine Corps, and it feels like home.”



When asked her advice to upcoming Airmen who have dreams and aspirations like hers, Matern said, “My biggest advice is to work hard, find a mentor that is going down the same path you want to go and latch on. You can learn something from every leader. Take the good and the bad, don’t let anyone stop you. If you have a goal, get after it and get it done."

