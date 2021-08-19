Connecting by disconnecting

ROBBINSVILLE, Nc. --

When military spouse Raven Cerny walked into a motorcycle dealership more than 15 years ago, she had no idea what adventures were ahead of her. All she knew, was that she was going to buy a motorcycle.



“I didn’t even know how to ride a motorcycle at the time,” she admitted. But she found a blue Yamaha that stole her heart, signed the paperwork and they handed her the keys. “You should have seen the look on the guy’s face when I told him that I would need it delivered because I couldn’t ride it home.”



Once the bike was delivered, Raven set out to learn how to ride; all by herself. Most people are taught how to ride by family members or even motorcycle education courses, but not Raven. She could do this on her own. And she did.



“It wasn’t really that bad,” she said. “I wasn’t a pro by any means, but practice makes permanent.”



Motorcycles have introduced Raven to many lifelong friends, to include her husband of 11 years. Their three children also ride motorcycles and share the passion that united their parents over a decade ago.



Raven and her husband make an annual trip to one of the most challenging roads in the country for motorcycle riders; The Tail of the Dragon. The road stretches for eleven miles and consists of 318 tight, technical turns.



“We’ve been coming here for almost ten years together,” she stated. “It’s like our yearly marriage retreat. We get away from all of the stressors and distractions in life and just ride with each other; the way it all started.”



Her joy of riding does not end with city streets and mountain roads. Raven also enjoys taking her motorcycle to the race track.



“The track is a safe place to learn what you and your machine are capable of and get more familiar with the limits of both,” she mentored. “One day at the track can teach you more than a lifetime of riding on the streets.”



Raven says that it’s incredibly important that military members and their spouses know about the resources available to them such as track days, local safety groups and the motorcycle safety program offered by many bases.



After more than a decade of riding and over fifty thousand miles logged on two wheels, Raven says that this is just the beginning and she intends to ride as long as she can.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 15:13 Story ID: 406323 Location: SCHERTZ, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecting by disconnecting, by TSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.