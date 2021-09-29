Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Naval Community College Enrollment Not Affected By NAVADMIN 214/21

    USNCC Briefs Marines and Sailors at Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | 210824-N-YC738-1018 QUANTICO, Va. (Aug. 24, 2021) - Sergeant Major Mike Hensley, U.S....... read more read more

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    QUANTICO, Va. — The new requirements set forth in NAVADMIN 214/21 do not pertain to Sailors seeking to enroll in academic programs at the US Naval Community College, as it is administered separately from the Tuition Assistance and Navy College Program for Afloat College Education.
    The requirements for Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen interested in applying for the USNCC program are that they are on active duty, enlisted, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Starting Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. EDT, active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will be able to apply on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu. The first courses will start in January 2022.
    The United States Naval Community College is the community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the U.S. Naval Community College, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 14:58
    Story ID: 406319
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Naval Community College Enrollment Not Affected By NAVADMIN 214/21, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USNCC Briefs Marines and Sailors at Marine Corps Base Quantico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College
    Navy
    Education
    Tuition Assistance
    USNCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT