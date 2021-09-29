QUANTICO, Va. — The new requirements set forth in NAVADMIN 214/21 do not pertain to Sailors seeking to enroll in academic programs at the US Naval Community College, as it is administered separately from the Tuition Assistance and Navy College Program for Afloat College Education.

The requirements for Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen interested in applying for the USNCC program are that they are on active duty, enlisted, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Starting Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. EDT, active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will be able to apply on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu. The first courses will start in January 2022.

The United States Naval Community College is the community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the U.S. Naval Community College, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 14:58 Story ID: 406319 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Naval Community College Enrollment Not Affected By NAVADMIN 214/21, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.