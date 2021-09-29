Life Jacket Choices for Your Cold-Water Adventures

Before I retired from being a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger, I once talked to two men at a boat ramp as they were getting ready to launch their Jon boat to go duck hunting. Their boat looked slightly overloaded with their gear, plus their overly-excited dog was in the boat. I talked to them about two duck hunters who had just lost their lives recently in that area and how that Jon boat had been found overturned not far from the same ramp. One of the hunters told me that he had recently lost his nephew in another tragic accident and he teared up a little telling me that he was supposed to be with them that day. I offered my condolences and said I was sure he could relate to what the families who lost the two duck hunters were going through, and told them to be safe. As I walked away, I looked back and saw him dig under all the duck decoys and hunting gear to pull two orange, horse-collar-style life jackets out from under the seat and they both put those life jackets on. Something in our brief conversation that day made that man realize that cold water is dangerous and he decided to wear a life jacket so his family wouldn’t have to mourn his loss.



In cold water, you are less likely to survive a fall overboard so wearing a life jacket when you’re out on the water is critical. Many people don’t survive Cold Shock, which is what water safety experts call the first few minutes after an unexpected fall into cold water. Your involuntary gasp reflex can cause you to drown because you either inhale water or hyperventilate and pass out. If you survive that, you lose your ability to swim or use your hands, arms, and legs in approximately ten minutes and that’s called Cold-Water Incapacitation. Of course, those exact time frames vary depending on how cold the water is, whether you’re wearing clothing that helps insulate you from cold water, body type, and behavior. My point is that you may not even be able to hold onto a life jacket in cold water, so it’s critical to wear a life jacket at all times when on the water in order to survive a fall in these conditions.



Open-water temperatures, like in lakes and rivers, can fluctuate depending on the amount of sunlight, air temperature, precipitation, etc. Some people can condition themselves to swim in cold water with practice, but for the average person, cold water is anything less than 70°F (21°C).



A float coat is a great cold-water life jacket! These come in a variety of colors. In cold weather, you’re probably wearing a coat out on the water anyway, so consider wearing one that keeps you warm and helps you stay afloat in case you fall overboard.



Many boaters and paddlers are now using inflatable life jackets, but have you ever read the owner’s manual that came with your inflatable life jacket? If you did, you would learn that cold temperatures (40°F/4°C or below) will decrease an inflatable life jacket’s ability to inflate completely. Manufacturers recommend that when the temperature is below freezing, you should partially inflate your life jacket using the oral-inflation tube. Also, you may have to use the same tube to adequately inflate your life jacket after CO2 inflation.



I love my inflatable, belt-style life jacket for hot summer days, but I’ve seen what happens to people in cold water and I would not wear that when the water is cold. I have some inflatable, suspender-style life jackets that are easy to orally inflate partially using the oral-inflation tube when necessary.



However, when the water is cold I’m most comfortable wearing what’s called an inherently-buoyant style life jacket with foam inside. They come in a variety of vest styles (fishing, paddling, etc.), but the best life jackets for cold water are those that have some type of flotation behind your head that will turn you face up in the water. Check the label of your life jacket. The new labels have a circular curved arrow that indicates whether the life jacket will turn most wearers face up in the water. If there’s a slash through the curved arrow, it will not turn an unconscious wearer face up.



Think of your loved ones whenever you go out to enjoy a day on the water, choose a life jacket that is right for your activity and conditions, and please wear it. Don’t forget life jackets for your loved ones too, including those with four legs. Follow the Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign at Please Wear It on social media or visit www.PleaseWearIt.com to learn more.

