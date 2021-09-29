Life Jacket Survivor Stories-Part 2

The Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign, at Please Wear It on social media, asked followers to share their stories and tell how they or someone they know survived because they were wearing a life jacket. These are some of their fascinating stories verifying that you never know when a life jacket will save your life so you should always be wearing one whenever you’re in, on, or near the water.



“As a kid I often fished from my grandparents' dock. My dad always made sure we wore a life jacket - even on the dock. I remember one time I was running to check on my fishing pole (that was in a holder) and fell off the side of the dock. Talk about a shock! Thank goodness I had a life jacket on.” Christie Roberts, McKinney, TX



“When my cousin’s brother and I were tubing back in high school my brother was bounced off after going over a huge wave. One of my cousins was supposed to be spotting us as my uncle was driving the boat, but neglected to tell him that my brother had fallen off. By the time they noticed we were on the other side of the lake and my brother was floating all by himself in the open water. Of course he was wearing a life jacket, so we were able to drive back and pick him up. He was okay, but that ended our day on the water.” Courtney Wenzel, Kaukauna, WI



“A friend was hit by the boom while sailing. He was knocked into the water and was disoriented. The PFD [life jacket] kept him afloat till we could turn around and recover him. It saved his life.” Robert Willet, Auburn, CA



“I had the wind knocked out of me while ski jumping. I gave the OK signal even though I could not breathe. By the time the boat got back to me I passed out. If I had not been wearing my life jacket the outcome could have been much worse than just having to be hauled onto the swim platform and given time to catch my breath.” Bruce Wainwright, Oxford, NC



“I was kayaking on Loyalhanna Creek with two friends. They were more experienced than me, and had better kayaks, but I still never thought I'd be the one flipping my kayak. Luckily one of my friends made sure we had our life jackets on before the rough water... Honestly I almost didn't listen to him, but I'm so glad I did.” Megan Mient, Indiana, PA



“We were anchored in Nantucket Harbor. Our inflatable dinghy got loose and was floating stationary about 15 feet away from our boat. It was 2:00 a.m. and I decided that I would jump in and retrieve it, but first (thankfully) I donned my PFD [life jacket]. I didn’t realize the strength of the current and I was immediately swept out toward the harbor entrance. The dinghy was floating on top of the water and was not subject to the current, but I was. There was one other boat anchored where we were and fortunately they heard my shouts and were able to rescue me despite them almost not being able to find me due to the swift current sweeping me away. If I had not had my PFD [life jacket] on, I surely would have died.” Steve Mueller, Wareham, MA



“My son fell off the pontoon boat when he was 4 years old. I always made sure he had a life jacket on. So grateful I learned that from my father.” Chad Fuller, Middletown, CA



“Several years ago I was out single-handed sailing my 26' sailboat on Lake Carlyle. While dropping the sails I was standing on the coach roof furling the mainsail when the boat rolled and I went over the side. The boat was motoring on autopilot and just kept motoring away from me. My inflatable life jacket inflated automatically and kept me afloat for about 45 minutes until I managed to get the attention of a passing boat that picked me up and brought me back to the marina. We found my boat about 3 miles away stranded on a mud bank. I have no doubt that the life jacket saved my life that day. My story has caused several of my friends to purchase and use similar jackets.” Rich Sutorius, St. Charles, MO



I was out in the middle of the lake when my blow-up raft sprang a leak. Thankfully, I was wearing my life jacket so I was able to make it to shore safely! Emily Fisher, Johnson City, TN



We want to thank all of you who provided your survivor stories or a picture of you wearing a life jacket in the Please Wear It giveaway on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

