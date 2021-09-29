Life Jacket Survivor Stories-Part 1

The Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign, at Please Wear It on social media, asked followers to share their stories and tell how they or someone they know survived because they were wearing a life jacket. These are some of their fascinating stories verifying that you never know when a life jacket will save your life so you should always be wearing one whenever you’re in, on, or near the water.



“Two years ago one error in judgment nearly ended my life. It was mid-March and I was eager to take my brand-new kayak for a paddle as I had traded in my previous model for an upgrade. What was normally the tamest of rivers, safe even when everything else around it was flooded, was raging due to the discharge of snowmelt water from the dam upstream. Surmising that the worst of the challenge was at the area around the launch, I thought I would be safe and in for a quick trip once I reached the main channel. I was wrong. Swept into a clump of trees normally 20 feet from the water's edge I was dumped into the freezing water and immediately began spasmodically gasping. Thanks to my life jacket my head never went under otherwise that gasping would have been water rather than air. A friend was able to reach me in his kayak after a while and towed me downstream to a spot I could safely get out. I was in the water about 20 minutes (I was wearing a wetsuit which also bought me some time). Even as my arms and legs became leaden with cold my life jacket kept me afloat and allowed for my rescue. I will never set out on a kayak trip without one.” April Feagley, Huntington, PA



“East Tennessee, winter morning, 19 degree air temperature, 43 degree water temperature, I slipped off the front of the boat and fell in the water. Thank God for my lifejacket. If it wasn't for wearing one, I wouldn't be here today!” Joshua Canipe, Kingsport, TN



“In late fall of 2013, I was fishing Lake Milton, a great Walleye lake in northeastern Ohio. In preparation of winter, the water management entity lowers the lake water level several feet. The day I had my accident it was very windy. I was trolling near the north end within 25 feet of the rocky embankment. With the water level so low my propeller snagged up on someone's cut off and abandoned anchor rope. This seized up my boat motor. Within seconds I was blown into the rocky wall. My fiberglass fishing boat was damaged greatly and my boat began taking on water very quickly. The water temperature was very low, above freezing, I presume in the 40's. I had to abandon my boat and luckily I had my life jacket on. I always keep my personal flotation device on because you never know. The water was so cold I could barely move. If I didn't have my life preserver on, I may have drowned very quickly. After I saved myself by climbing up the angled rock wall, I decided I had to try and get my boat motor and gear out of the water. I wrestled my half submerged boat down to the northeast corner of Lake Milton where there was a little sandy area. I wore my life jacket the whole time and it kept me safe! Thankfully no one died. Responding emergency crews commended me for wearing my life jacket and told me that it is the only thing that saved my life that day.” Jimmy Isom, Canton, OH



“While on the French Broad River in Rodman NC, our group of 45 kayaks and canoes got caught in some trees that blocked the river. We had to be rescued by the local swift water rescue team. All of us had our PFD's on. I've always worn mine since that trip.” William Sauer, Virginia Beach, VA



“I and a friend were out in my small sailboat in May enjoying the almost 80 degree weather. A sudden gust flipped the boat completely over. We were unable to right the boat and hypothermia set in in about 15 minutes. Fortunately, we had life jackets on and a motor boater on the lake came to our rescue. I really believe life jackets saved us as it turned out the water temperature was only 55 degrees. Now I not only always use a life jacket, I also pay attention to water temperature.” Jennie Benson, Manhattan, KS





These survivors all had two things in common. Their life jacket saved their life because they had it on and they didn’t intend to enter the water. We want to thank all of you who provided your survivor stories or a picture of you wearing a life jacket in the Please Wear It giveaway on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. All qualified entrants received a Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign t-shirt and five of them were selected in a random drawing to receive a float coat. Take pictures of yourself wearing a life jacket and like/follow Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter so you’ll be ready for the next giveaway opportunity.

