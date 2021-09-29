MARMC Dynamic Conducts Emergent Docking

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NORFOLK, Virginia (September 14, 2021) The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center...... read more read more Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NORFOLK, Virginia (September 14, 2021) The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL 6) conducts an emergent docking of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1662, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2. During the docking, LCU 1662 underwent various repairs in preparation for its upcoming deployment as part of the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Expeditionary Strike Group. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released). see less | View Image Page

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL 6) conducted an emergent docking of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1662 completing repairs in 24 hours, Sept. 14.



LCU 1662 is attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS) and theirteam requested a hull inspection and repair period after an arduous training cycle in support of preparation for a scheduled for deployment as part of the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Expeditionary Strike Group. The Dynamic crew conducted the successful docking with only three days to prepare.



“Dynamic is built for scenarios like this,” said Dynamic Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Gaston Hatfield. “We were able to conduct the inspection, allow ACU-2 to facilitate repairs and have the vessel back out to sea within 24 hours. We’re here to keep these LCUs/Small Craft operational and in the fight. To do that, you need to be able to do emergent work and get them in and out with little to no lag time.”



While the craft was on Dynamic’s blocks, the ACU-2 Repair Department conducted a hull inspection, rudder verification and performed several repairs.





This is the 14th docking for the Dynamic crew this year. It has been a milestone which included the first docking of a dive boat, docking of work boats and the first double docking evolutions.



“The Dynamic crew has been amazing this year,” said Hatfield. “They have shown why this floating dock is an invaluable asset to the Navy. Dynamic will continue to be an integral force of maintaining the operational capability of the small craft fleet.”



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).