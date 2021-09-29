"Bosun" Keeps Deck Department in Ship Shape

Courtesy Photo | Boatswain’s Mate Algernon Reed is responsible for all cargo-handling operations...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Boatswain’s Mate Algernon Reed is responsible for all cargo-handling operations aboard Military Sealift Command’s USNS Fisher (T-AKR 301). The ship transports rolling stock and containers in support of Department of Defense sealift missions in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Dawn Hansen) see less | View Image Page

He may spend most of his time below decks, but when it comes to making sure the ship is ready for any tasking, Boatswain’s Mate Algernon Reed is at the top of the list.



Also, known as “bosun,” Reed works closely with the chief mate aboard USNS Fisher (T-AKR 301). Together, the duo makes sure all cargo operations are conducted safely and efficiently. For a sealift ship like Fisher, that’s a big job as the vessel transports rolling stock and containers in support of Department of Defense missions.



But it’s not too much for Reed who has served as a civil service mariner with Military Sealift Command since 2006, when his family first prompted him to explore the opportunity.



Since then, he has supported MSC missions like Fisher’s, which is part of Military Sealift Command’s surge sealift fleet. Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



Task force commanders employ these ships to ensure mission accomplishment.



Editor's note: Cmdr. Dawn Hansen contributed to this story.