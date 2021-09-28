Navy Awards $122 Million Contract for Weapons Training Facility on Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $122 million firm-fixed price contract to Black Construction Corp. of Harmon, Guam for the construction of a multi-purpose machine gun range at Northwest Field on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative, which provides an important capability for weapons training and qualification that are essential components for Marine Corps readiness in the theater.



“The contract award for the multi-purpose machine gun range is another significant step towards the establishment of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB),” said Col. Christopher Bopp, MCBCB commanding officer. “This range will provide critical training capabilities to our forces while ensuring our continued operational readiness to respond to any crisis or contingency in the region. I commend all the hard work our personnel and staff have contributed to ensure an efficient construction process while remaining culturally and ecologically responsible.”



The work to be performed provides a multi-lane, multi-purpose machine gun range, a range control tower, ammunition distribution point, and covered bleachers. The work also includes utilities, site work and incidental related work.



“The project team worked collaboratively with stakeholders to overcome several challenges and complete the design to meet requirements for eventual certification of the multi-purpose machine gun range,” said Keith Hayashi, NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction design production director. “Construction will follow strict environmental and safety requirements, address the potential for unexploded ordnance within the project site, and have mitigation measures in place to offset environmental impacts.”



Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam with an expected completion date of October 2024.

