Community Engagement meeting at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex

FORT BLISS, Texas - Fort Bliss leaders came together to meet with Afghan evacuees to answer questions and mitigate any concerns they may have at Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 27, 2021.



“It's important for our guests to receive information while they’re here,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Bonnema, battalion commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment. “At times they don’t know exactly what the next step is and we’re here to provide that information.”



Bonnema along with members from the Department of State, Behavioral Health and Save the Children, met with Afghan evacuees to answer concerns and ask how they could better serve the community.



“Having this weekly engagement allows our guests to actively participate in their day to day lives,” said Capt. Tony Martin, Operations officer for 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment. “Them being able to express their wishes, gives us a better opportunity to help them.”



The community engagement was meant to update guests on all the things that are ongoing, such as winter clothes distribution, extended dining facility hours, and counseling that will be available for them.



“They've been through traumatic events,” said Bonnema. “It was tough for them just to get here, and there is a certain amount of unknown that they are facing as they go forward. Anything that we can do to make that process much easier for them we’re happy to help.”



Afghan evacuees were presented statistics on how things have improved in the time they have spent here and an update was given on the amount of guests who have finished medical inprocessing.



“We established a community here while they are going through an expedited imigration process,” said Bonnema. “They are here to better understand that process and eventually become American citizens.”



As they integrate into American life, they are made aware of the rights and wrongs in American society, and will be held responsible for the rules they choose not to follow.



“At the end of the day they will be held accountable, there are rules of conduct and there’s expectations for us to treat people with dignity and respect,” said Bonnema. “When people fail to do that there are consequences.”



During the community engagement guests voiced their concerns so that changes can continue to be made.



“It’s nice that we are working together as a team in order to get them out of here and on way to begin their lives here in America,” said Martin.



