NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Tryouts Held for Upcoming Joint Culinary Exercise

Tryouts for the 2022 Navy Culinary Arts Team in support of the 46th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE) were held at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) Sept. 20-23.



The FLCSD Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) held the tryouts for local Sailors and screened applicants by conducting an in-person evaluation of all participants. The goal was to provide team members with vital knowledge and experience needed for the JCTE competition.



According to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Harrison Wright III, director of the FLCSD Navy Food Management Team, participants exceeded expectations.



“The evaluations held by the NFMT at FLCSD were remarkable,” said Wright. “All of the Sailors that participated were applauded for their efforts. All Culinary Specialists who were evaluated showcased their talents and ability to be professional Chefs”



Sailors were judged and evaluated based off a set of established standards and then judged based on how well they measured up against those standards. It was not a competition but an assessment to establish what FLCSD Sailors will represent the command at the JCTE. The hope, said Wright, is that a majority, if not all selectees, will come from FLCSD, based on the outstanding performances he witnessed during the evaluation phase. Upon completion of the assessment, all names and rankings were forwarded to NAVSUP for consideration to be part of the Navy Culinary Arts Team representing the command at the JCTE.



The JCTE is an exclusive competition that displays the talents within the DoD culinary field from around the globe. Military representatives from over 90 countries are invited to participate. The training event leading up to the competition provides each team member with vital knowledge and experience necessary for the competitive environment, as well as builds a cohesive team that can successfully compete against the other services.



“When Culinary Specialists use available opportunities to sharpen and broaden their cooking skills, it ultimately benefits the Sailors onboard ships and at dining facilities throughout the Navy,” said Wright. “Additionally, they take these skills back and cross train other Sailors in their units.”



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.