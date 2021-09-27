SJAFB Airmen collect donations to support Operation Allies Welcome

Members with the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Logistics Readiness Squadron teamed with local businesses to gather supplies in support of Operation Allies Welcome.



Over 50,000 items were donated valued at over 100,000 dollars. Also the Logistics Officers Association raised 3,000 dollars to be donated to different bases supporting the Afghan evacuees and troops.



“Seeing the local community come together to gather supplies was so overwhelming to see it brought tears to my eyes,” said Staff Sgt. Jessica Summers, 4 LRS Material Management Inspection Supervisor.



Local businesses gathered all kinds of stuff from diapers, toothbrushes, food, toys, blankets and so much more.



All of this was put together from so many different people around base on their off time. This process includes pickup and drop off of supplies, coordinating vehicles to deliver donations and packing supplies in boxes.



This couldn’t have been done without the local community’s help and support and the countless volunteer hours different people put in to make this happen.



The packing of supplies started on Monday, Sept. 20th 2021 and they delivered the products on Sept. 27th 2021.



“Helping out is the least we can do but being a part of a dedicated team to ensure we surpass our part while doing it blissfully is speechless,” said Airman Ray Aguirre, 4 LRS individual protective equipment element.

