New Jersey Air National Guard’s 108th Operations Group awarded the 2021 Outstanding Air National Guard Unit Award

The New Jersey Air National Guard’s 108th Operations Group was awarded the 2021 Outstanding Air National Guard Unit Award at the Opening Award Ceremony at the 2021 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20, 2021.



Col. Eric Guttormsen, commander of the 108th Operations Group, said that receiving the award was an amazing experience.



“It was an honor to receive the award,” said Guttormsen. “It’s a reflection of the excellence of the men and women in the Ops Group.”



The 108th Operations Group, a part of the 108th Wing, is located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The Operations Group is comprised of Airmen with the 108th Operations Support Squadron, 141st Air Refueling Squadron, 150th Special Operations Squadron, 204th Intelligence Squadron and the 140th Cyber Operations Squadron.



The award plaque states: “The 108th Operations Group’s five diverse squadrons made vital contributions to both State and Federal missions. The group flew 4,081 hours supporting United States Special Operations, Air Mobility, Central, and Pacific Commands, with over 1,200 hours supporting overseas contingency operations. Furthermore, the Group’s Intelligence and Cyber Squadrons provided critical analysis, survey, and protection capabilities to the Air National Guard, Air Combat Command, and the Active Air Force.”

