Jack of All Trades at AFN Kaiserslautern

From being the most recognizable voice in the Kaiserslautern Military Community since 2014 to setting up his teammates for success as operations manager, Tech Sgt. Ben Burgess, AFN Kaiserslautern has had his hands dipped in everything from radio, television, and even communications at Vogelweh Air Base, Germany.



Since 2018, Burgess was the operations director for AFN Kaiserslautern and oversees what interviews needed to be scheduled for the DJ to create their radio hour around. He’s also responsible for setting up live radio events and ensured the production floor has enough content for both radio, television and social media.



He likes to keep busy. His free time in the office includes behind the scenes work with the tech services personnel, understanding how the signals work for the radio broadcasting to the over 65,000 military and civilian population living in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



Because of his technical understanding with how the station works, he’s able to quickly find solutions to problems neither DJs or the engineers could think of on their own.



“I like to be well rounded,” said Burgess “The secret to having an operational station like we do is to have people that can get their hands into everything and learn from that.”



Burgess not only has had his hands involved behind the scenes but in the field as well. He’s been known to help AFN’s video production team help craft high quality productions with dozens of Army and Air Force entities across the KMC.



“Sgt. Burgess has been such a great mentor and finds creative ways to make a plain shot work,” Said Airman First Class Phyllis Jimenez. “He just has a very unique way of seeing what’s possible and finding those shots to fit the story.”



Very soon however, Tech. Sgt. Burgess will be switching careers from being a prolific broadcaster to fulfilling his Air Force career in communications.



“As much as I love this career field and it’s people. I found out that there actually might be a limit in my job,” Burgess said “I look to the future focused and knowing that maybe working in communications can further my skills and maybe hit my fullest potential in what I can do in my life.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 12:29 Story ID: 406190 Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jack of All Trades at AFN Kaiserslautern, by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.