Volunteer teachers lead the way for Task Force Atterbury

EDINBURGH, Ind. – Thousands of Afghan evacuees now call Camp Atterbury home, at least temporarily. As Afghans adjust to their new state of life, soldiers and volunteers are doing what they can to ease the process, and for Afghan children that includes going back to school.



Task Force Atterbury hosted its first day of school Sunday. “This is important because it builds a bridge to their future lives in American schools” said Sara Jallal, who was born in Afghanistan and taught the children on their first school day. When Jallal heard Indiana would welcome Afghans evacuees, she said she felt “blessed and connected to this plight,” and that she had an important role to play in the lives of the young people coming to the country.



At the age five Jallal immigrated to America, still speaking Dari in her home with her family. She went to school in Indiana and became a fourth-grade teacher at Edgewood Elementary in Bloomington, Indiana.



The children learned the basics of the English alphabet and some simple words at a designated learning location at Atterbury. Roughly 39 girls and 38 boys shared the classroom under the close supervision of a volunteer teacher and service members.



Yet, Jallal was not alone in her educational mission. U.S. Army Pfc. Rion Moreland, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, stepped up for the opportunity to assist Jallal.



“Every day I get to spend time with the kids is a good day,” said Moreland. “I considered a degree in teaching before I joined the Army. So, this is a really good day.”



As Operation Allies Welcome is in full swing, thousands of Afghan evacuees are temporarily housed, given medical assistance and provided general support at the southern Indiana base about 35 miles south of Indianapolis. Operation Allies Welcome is an extension of Operation Allies Refuge during which more than 180,000 U.S. citizens and Afghan allies were evacuated from Afghanistan by military airlift crews.



A list of organizations supporting the resettlement effort is available at AfghanPartnerships@state.gov. Similar information is available at www.wrapsnet.org.