Jackson temporarily adds seven to off-limits list

Fort Jackson’s Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board temporarily added seven establishments to its off-limits list.



The establishments temporarily added to the off-limits list are:

• Unlicensed bar/club at 6912 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins, S.C.

• Hookah on the River, 2700D Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

• Exquisite Events Center, 2700A Broad River Road, Columbia S.C.

• Tropical Breeze Bar and Grill, 1004 Zimalcrest Dr., Columbia S.C.

• My Place, 7720 Claudia Dr, Columbia S.C.

• Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Road, Columbia S.C.

• Tropical Breeze Bar and Grill, 3722 River Dr., Columbia S.C.



AFDCBs comprise representatives of various agencies on post, including law enforcement, staff judge advocate, public affairs, fire and safety, and health officials – with the garrison commander serving as the chair. Off-post law enforcement agencies are also invited to attend.



The board makes recommendations to the post commander.



Commanders can place establishments off limits if there is a history of “misconduct, crime or other behaviors that would be detrimental to the good order and discipline of our military members,” said Maj. John Farrell Fort Jackson’s Provost Marshal.



According to Army Regulation 190-24 “Off–limits restrictions should be invoked only when there is substantive information indicating that an establishment or area frequented by Armed Forces personnel presents conditions, which adversely affect their health, safety, welfare, morale, or morals.”



There are a wide variety of reasons an establishment can be place off limits including violent crimes, illegal alcohol sales, predatory lending and unfair business practices.



“For example, if a Soldier goes to buy a vehicle and their APR is outrageous. Something that is not in a good interest for the service member,” Farrell said.



The AFDCB goes through a specific process before placing an establishment on the list. First, the board must receive a complaint. Then, board members of local authorities conduct an investigation and mail a memorandum to the offending company, informing it of the problems it causes and potential ramifications if it continues to do so.



The business owner may submit a rebuttal, meet the board or change the behavior.



If the company fails to respond, it goes on the list.



They could turn permanent, Farrell added, but “before we do that we invite the proprietors to come meet with the board and discuss with us our concerns with their establishments and look for a common ground – a way ahead – that both serves them, as well as keeps our service members safe.”



Even if an establishment goes out of business it stays on the list he said. “A lot of these facilities that are placed off limits are placed off limits based on their address …. see them reopen a few months later with a different name, but possibly the same business owner and they oftentimes have the same problematic behaviors that we’re looking for.”



The AFDCB relies heavily on input from local authorities who receive complaints and track calls for service at the various establishments.

The off-limits list helps ensure mission readiness.



“The mission of the Army is to fight and win the nation’s wars,” Farrell said. “And to do that we have to have to ensure that we have a fit, strong and well cared for military, to answer that call should that call come. Part of that is ensuring their safety and wellbeing, and that’s where the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board comes into place.”



(Editor’s note: Soldiers are reminded they are “prohibited from entering establishments or areas declared off–limits” according to AR 190-24. “Violations may subject the member to disciplinary action per applicable Service regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”)

