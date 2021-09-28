Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command's sailors take the E-5 Navy wide advancement exam in one of the command’s classrooms. NML&PDC is the hub for Navy Medicine's health services support professional development training and education mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 08:23
|Story ID:
|406159
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command's sailors take the E-5 Navy Wide Advancement Exam, by CPO Emilio Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT