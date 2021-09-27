MHS Genesis: A new era of electronic healthcare record keeping

Photo By Senior Airman Alan Ricker | Col. Stephanie Ku, 15th Medical Group commander, cuts a cord with 15th MDG members and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alan Ricker | Col. Stephanie Ku, 15th Medical Group commander, cuts a cord with 15th MDG members and Military Health System Genesis project integrators during the MHS Genesis launch ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2021. More than 9.5 million Department of Defense beneficiaries are able to access their electronic health care records through the new electronic health record system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- The 15th Medical Group launched Military Health System Genesis on Sept. 25, as part of a Department of Defense-wide initiative to update electronic medical records for beneficiaries.



The new electronic health record provides enhanced and secure technology to manage health information and is intended to serve as a focal point for all military branches.



“MHS Genesis is our new EHR [electronic health record] that is being pushed DoD-wide,” said Maj. Anny Titus, 15th MDG, MHS Genesis site point of contact. “It will replace our current EHR, Armed Forces Health Longitudinal Technology Application/Composite Health Care System, and will allow for a single healthcare record to access inpatient, outpatient, and dental records.”



Service members, veterans, retirees, and families will be able to access their records through the MHS Patient Portal, instead of TRICARE Online.



“The Patient Portal will be a key benefit for our patients,” said Master Sgt. Samuel Ortiz, 15th MDG, MHS Genesis project coordinator. “This application will allow patients access to their health record, ease communication with their providers, and enable patients to fill out their forms before appointments.”



15th MDG members collaborated with the Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization Program Management Office, Defense Health Agency Health Informatics and Leidos Partnership for Defense Health teams, to prepare for a smooth transition of records and operations.



“From technology hardware upgrade throughout the facility to more than 30 hours of training for each end user to improve our workflow, our team has been preparing for this transition for close to two years,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Watson, 15th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander.



Along with the 15th MDG, MHS Genesis launched at Naval Health Clinics Hawaii, Tripler Army Medical Center and Desmond Doss Health Clinic.



“I would really like to thank our beneficiaries for their patience as we go through this transition,” said Titus. “I am excited for the new capabilities this new system will bring that will really elevate the way we do patient care!”



For more information about MHS GENESIS, please visit Health.mil. To access the portal and create an account, click here. Also, for questions concerning the DS Logon, please contact the Global Service Center at 1-800-600-9332.