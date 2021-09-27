ONR at 75: Virtual Anniversary Event to Highlight Future of Naval Power

On Thursday, Sept. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., senior naval and congressional leaders will participate in a special Office of Naval Research (ONR)-sponsored virtual event to discuss “The Future of Warfare.”



Held in honor of ONR’s 75th anniversary, the event is titled “ONR at 75: Reimagine Naval Power.” It will feature remarks from the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and from the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, the Hon. Jay Stefany.



A panel discussion will follow, featuring two members of the U.S. Congress—Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), both on the House Armed Services Committee—as well as Vice Chief of Naval Research Brig. Gen. Benjamin Watson and ONR Technical Director Dr. Jason Stack. The panel, titled “The Future of Warfare,” will be led by Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby.



The event is free and open to the public.



“This virtual celebration presents a great opportunity to commemorate ONR’s legacy of innovation and forward-thinking, while looking ahead to whole new worlds of innovation for the Navy and Marine Corps,” said Selby. “The esteemed speakers and panelists participating in this event will outline the ways that technology and research are changing the face of the future force and CONOPS.”



All attendees will have the opportunity to ask virtual questions of the panelists.



Established in 1946, ONR-sponsored science and technology has laid the foundation for the first digital, real-time computing systems; invested in early groundbreaking research in artificial intelligence and directed energy; and helped create the first autonomous vehicles and robotic systems.



Today, ONR promotes aggressive portfolios in all of these areas and many more, contributing to the creation of a next-generation force where artificial intelligence; biotechnology; quantum computing; and space, cyber and electronic warfare will all play decisive roles. In 2021 alone, ONR technologies played the key role in the unmanned-focused Integrated Battle Problem 21 (IBP-21); tested the most powerful solid-state laser in the U.S. Navy on a ship; and led impressive new efforts for Naval STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions, among many other milestones.



Details about the Sept. 30 event are below. The link can be accessed at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1498914&tp_key=b3e000f966.



For more information, contact onrpublicaffairs@navy.mil.



Agenda: Sept. 30, 2021, 10:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m.



Welcome: Dr. Douglas Blake, ONR Executive Director (acting)



Video: “ONR at 75” video premiere, with introduction by Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby, Chief of Naval Research



Keynote: Adm. Michael M. Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations



Keynote: The Hon. Frederick J. (Jay) Stefany, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition (acting)



Panel: The Future of Warfare:



• Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), House Armed Services Committee

• Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), House Armed Services Committee

• Brig. Gen. Benjamin Watson, Vice Chief of Naval Research

• Dr. Jason Stack, ONR Technical Director and Chair of the Intelligent Autonomous Systems Strategy Development Team



Closing Remarks: Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby, Chief of Naval Research

