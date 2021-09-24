Fort Campbell begins multimillion-dollar housing improvements

Photo By Ethan Steinquest | David Able, left, and Jamey Adams, both with All-Star Contractors, install exterior...... read more read more Photo By Ethan Steinquest | David Able, left, and Jamey Adams, both with All-Star Contractors, install exterior siding for a housing unit during a slate of ongoing home renovations in the New Hammond Heights community. The renovations are a part of an $87.4 million development plan the Army approved in 2020 to renovate 170 homes in New Hammond Heights, construct 144 new homes and demolish 250 outdated homes in LaPointe Village over the next five years. see less | View Image Page

Fort Campbell is moving ahead on a multimillion-dollar housing development plan, with construction of approximately 200 new homes in Erevia Park, Fort Campbell’s newest on-post housing community, slated to begin spring 2022 and multiple home renovations are already underway.



Colonel Andrew Q. Jordan, Fort Campbell garrison commander, visited the area where Erevia Park will be built Sept. 9 to learn more about the site’s progress supporting the installation’s continued focus on housing improvements.



“One of the top priorities here on Fort Campbell is quality of life for our Soldiers and Families, and new housing will definitely bring that quality of life up,” Jordan said. “Getting a perspective from the team doing the construction, as well as the perspective from our Soldiers, is critical in ensuring that we provide them with what they need and want as far as new housing.”



Erevia Park is part of an $87.4 million development plan the Army approved in 2020 to construct 144 new homes, majorly renovate 170 homes in New Hammond Heights and demolish 250 outdated homes in LaPointe Village over the next five years, said Ted Reece, chief, housing division, Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works.



Lendlease Communities, the Army’s privatized housing partner, is funding those developments through its project reinvestment account, and recently negotiated an additional $233.1 million investment into on-post housing.



“The additional $233.1 million investment at Fort Campbell will allow Lendlease to fully construct Erevia Park to its design capacity by September 2024 as we work to construct a total of 536 additional homes.” Reece said. “Future occupants of Stryker Village and Drennan Park will benefit from renovations between May 2022 and July 2025 and as Erevia Park homes are constructed, we anticipate the demolition of the Hammond Heights multiplexes in 2023 to make land available for the construction of additional new homes.”



“We are thankful for our continued partnership with the Army, Fort Campbell, our Resident Advisory Board members, and our residents who have been instrumental in the decision-making process to better understand what our service members and families need today in a home and community,” said Karsten Haake, project director, Campbell Crossing, Lendlease’s privatized housing community on Fort Campbell.



Lendlease communities kicked off the development plan in March 2021 with a groundbreaking ceremony and has been working since then to bring quality of life improvements to Soldiers and Families across the installation.



Renovations

From kitchen functionality to exterior upgrades, renovations are a major part of Fort Campbell’s housing development plan, and the installation has already made significant progress in that area.



“The much-anticipated renovations of 170 junior enlisted homes at New Hammond Heights are currently underway,” said Karsten Haake, project director, Campbell Crossing. “The work will include complete replacement of the exterior, living room upgrades, kitchen renovations to increase functionality, full master bathroom remodel and replacement of interior finishes and appliances.”



Renovations at each building are projected to last six to eight weeks, with the overall completion expected in fall 2023.



“We are making good progress and currently have 34 of the 170 units underway,” Haake said. “The first two buildings, or eight units, are scheduled to be complete by Oct. 1.”



Workers have also finished two out of three scheduled home renovations in the Cole Park neighborhood – the third is scheduled for next summer – and will begin replacing 140 housing unit roofs in Pierce Village this month.



“This work will help preserve the integrity of our homes, improve overall curb appeal and is slated to take five months to complete depending on weather,” Haake said.



During that time, the community can expect to see renovations in Drennan Park and Stryker Village as Campbell Crossing wraps up their planning and design phases.



“Construction [is] expected to start in the next six to nine months,” Haake said. “The scope of these renovations is still being planned and details will be announced at a later date.”



However, current residents can rest assured they won’t lose their homes during the process, Haake said, the plan is to renovate those units as they become available, which would likely take two to three years.



New construction

Lendlease communities also is looking to build hundreds of new junior enlisted homes under the installation’s development plan, each designed to meet Army Families’ needs.



“Investing in the future of service members and Families, 680 new junior enlisted homes will be built offering spacious three- and four-bedroom home options,” Haake said. “Preconstruction activities and the design process are currently underway for the new homes, which will be built for the modern Army Family offering open floorplans, gathering spaces for Families to enjoy, modern finishes, increased storage and more.”



The first wave of construction begins spring 2022 with approximately 200 homes in Erevia Park.



“We are currently in the early planning and design process to construct around 480 more new homes in Hammond Heights, LaPointe Village and Taylor Village East,” Haake said. “Constructions of these homes will follow planned demolitions for those neighborhoods starting in 2023 with new construction following through the end of the development plan.”



Demolition

In total, nearly 680 outdated homes will be demolished in three on-post housing communities.



“Demolitions are planned to start in Hammond Heights in 2023, with LaPointe Village and Taylor Village East following in 2024 and wrapping up in 2025.” Haake said.



Residents affected by these projects or any ongoing renovations will receive ample advance notice which will include full details on what to expect, how to prepare, safety measures in place and direct contact information for their dedicated point of contact.



“We are committed to providing full transparency and keeping residents informed throughout the entirety of the community development program,” Haake said. “As work is underway, we have a dedicated team of community and customer care professionals who will work with each resident who may be impacted by the community development program to provide as little disruption as possible.”



The goal is to provide Soldiers and Families with safe and quality housing that’s as good or better than what they would find off post, Jordan said.



“Maintaining that sense of Army community and Army Family on the installation is important, and quality housing brings that because that’s where Soldiers live, work, raise their children, help them through school and continue to serve their country,” he said.



For more information on current Fort Campbell housing projects, visit https://www.campbellcrossingllc.com/community-development.