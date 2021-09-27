A sense of community: first-gen Hispanic American serves Navy Supply Corps

From a young age, Lt. j.g. Glen Moran was instilled with a sense of patriotism after watching his father serve in the U.S. Army and his mother work as a nurse. He watched his parents devote their lives to serving their country and community. Today, Moran is proud to be a Mustang in the U.S. Navy as he models a future available to other young Hispanic Sailors.



Moran said watching his native Ecuadorian father serve as a Soldier then become a New York City police officer, he saw the many paths available to him and wanted to continue to pave the way for other Hispanic Americans. He did this by first enlisting in the Navy and then commissioning as a Supply Corps Officer.



A born and bred New Yorker, Moran said he grew up in a melting pot of cultures. Raised in a Hispanic home, he grew up celebrating and navigating the first-generation American experience to which only those with immigrant parents can relate.



“When I think of Hispanic Heritage [month], I think about how I get to stand here today as a legacy and proof of just a fraction of the sacrifices and outstanding contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community in our country,” said Moran.



It was not a question for him if he would serve, but how. His first opportunity to serve was as a machinery repairman aboard USS Bataan (LHD-5). It was there that he became familiar with the naval supply chain. On his second assignment aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, he was encouraged by his leadership to commission as an officer.



During his enlisted time he became very familiar with the Navy Supply Corps and experienced a strong sense of community similar to what he felt growing up in New York City.



In January 2019, Moran was selected for a commission as a Navy Supply Corps officer and completed Officer Candidate School and Navy Supply Corps School in Newport, Rhode Island.



This reinforced his sense of purpose and duty within the Navy and bolstered his sense of pride to wear the moniker ‘Mustang,’ a term for officers who were enlisted prior to their commission.



His first assignment as an ensign was aboard the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) where he served as an assistant supply corps officer. While aboard, he was asked to serve as a guest speaker for the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This gave him yet another opportunity to uplift Hispanic voices and demonstrate the American dream.



“Though, I was born in our very own land of the free, home of the brave, I take much pride in identifying with my Hispanic roots,” he said.



Another way Moran demonstrates his dedication to service is by being available to his fellow Hispanic sailors as a mentor. As he is both a first-generation American and Mustang, he is uniquely positioned to understand their point of view. Moran emphasized the importance of having a mentor as their assistance helped him greatly when he was preparing his officer package for Officer Candidate School.



It is people like Carlos Del Toro, Cuban native and current Secretary of the Navy, who shaped the Navy for us to come, said Moran.



“Representation is our way of paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society. I feel a sense of pride for people like Alex Rodriguez, Sonia Sotomayor, or Eva Longoria who encourage children to follow their dreams and to view their roots as an asset and never a setback.”



Moran is now participating in the Navy Acquisition Contracting Officer Internship at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS).



“I am the product of an Ecuadorian father whose country straddles the equator. I am the product of a Dominican mother whose skin is rich in melanin from the sunshine that always warms the Caribbean islands, but most importantly my people’s heart,” said Moran. “I am a product of a country whose motto is ‘God, homeland and freedom’ and where the ceviche tastes like everyone’s grandmother made it. I am proud to be a Hispanic American.”



NAVSUP WSS and the U.S. Navy, as stated by the Naval History and Heritage Command website, “… are strengthened by the diversity of its force as it underlines that patriots of Hispanic American Heritage continue to build legacies of freedom and diversity as they fight for the security of the country and the peace of the world.”



National Hispanic Heritage Month was established by Title 36, U.S. Code, Section 126 and Public Law 100-402. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 each year.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

