Oral hygiene impacts your overall physical health

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob L. Greenberg | 210611-N-DA693-1102 SAN DIEGO (June 11, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaden Murry,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob L. Greenberg | 210611-N-DA693-1102 SAN DIEGO (June 11, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaden Murry, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 7 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., inspects an acrylic dental prosthesis for the first time after it had been affixed to his jaw in one of hospital’s oral and maxillofacial consultation rooms June 11. The prosthesis is a part of a treatment plan for the Department of Defense’s (DOD) and California’s first ever immediate jaw reconstruction with 3D-printed teeth patient’s care plan. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – Most people know that poor oral hygiene can lead to cavities, foul smelling breath and dirty teeth, but did you know that other, more serious health problems can also result from poor oral care?



October is National Dental Hygiene Awareness Month and Dental Health Command Europe wants you to know that taking care of your oral health is vitally important to your overall physical health.



"If you don't take proper care of your teeth and maintain meticulous daily oral hygiene, then you risk far more serious consequences than a simple toothache or unsightly stains,” said Maj. (Dr.) Joshua Akers, chief of periodontics at the Landstuhl Army Specialty Dental Clinic. “In fact, you risk jeopardizing not only the health of the gums and bone tissue that support and stabilize your teeth, but also the rest of your body by potentially providing a gateway for harmful oral bacteria to spread to, and infect, more distant organs as well.”



Dental experts advise that poor oral hygiene can lead to disease and infection in other parts of the body.



"Like other areas of the body, your mouth is inhabited by bacteria -- some harmless and some damaging,” added Akers. “The mouth is the entry point to your digestive and respiratory tracts and some of these harmful bacteria can cause disease by accessing these tracts and by entry into the bloodstream. Normally, the body's natural defenses and good oral health care, such as daily brushing and flossing, keep bacteria under control. However, without proper oral hygiene, bacteria can reach levels that might lead to oral infections, such as tooth decay and periodontal disease."



"Also, be sure to tell your dentist about any medications you take and about changes in your overall health, especially if you've recently been ill or you have a chronic condition, such as diabetes," said Akers.



Akers also recommends that users of tobacco and electronic cigarettes quit.



While information about the medical problems associated with smoking such as; lung disease, cancer, heart disease and birth defects is widely available, many smokers are not aware of the increased risk for periodontal disease according to Akers. Smokers accumulate more calculus, plaque and stains, lose more teeth and have less success with periodontal treatment and dental implants.



"The best way to prevent oral diseases that may contribute to serious health issues is to practice good oral hygiene and schedule regular visits with your dentist," said Akers.



Akers offered these additional good oral hygiene tips:



• Gently brush your teeth and gums for two minutes at least twice a day.

• Floss your teeth daily (particularly before bedtime).

• Avoid smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco products.

• Use toothpaste and mouthwash products that contain fluoride.

• Limit sugary foods and drinks.

• Eat a well-balanced diet for optimum nutrition.



What conditions can be linked to poor oral health?



Endocarditis - This infection of the inner lining of your heart chambers or valves (endocardium) typically occurs when bacteria or other germs from another part of your body, such as your mouth, spread through your bloodstream and attach to certain areas in your heart.



Cardiovascular disease - Although the connection is not fully understood, some research suggests that heart disease, clogged arteries and stroke might be linked to the inflammation and infections that oral bacteria can cause.



Pregnancy and birth complications - Some studies have suggested the possibility that pregnant women who have periodontal disease may be more likely to have a baby that is born too early and too small. However, more research is needed to confirm how periodontal disease affects pregnancy outcomes.



Pneumonia - Certain bacteria in your mouth can aspirated into the lungs, causing pneumonia and other respiratory diseases, especially in people with periodontal disease.



Certain health conditions also might affect your oral health, including:



Diabetes - By reducing the body's resistance to infection, diabetes puts your gums at risk. Gum disease appears to be more frequent and severe among people who have diabetes. In fact, periodontal disease is often considered a complication from diabetes.



Research has suggested that the relationship between diabetes and periodontal disease goes both ways -- periodontal disease may make it more difficult for patients who have diabetes to control their blood sugar. Regular periodontal care can improve diabetes control.



HIV/AIDS. Oral problems, such as painful mucosal lesions, candidiasis, Kaposi's Sarcoma, oral warts and other oral infections are common in people who have HIV/AIDS.



Other conditions that might be linked to oral health include eating disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, certain cancers and an immune system disorder that causes dry mouth syndrome.