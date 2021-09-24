Wiesbaden Garrison community enjoys free concert on the lawn on Clay Kaserne

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community enjoyed a night out under the stars when the Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation sponsored a Concert on the Lawn at the Newman Village Allen Field Complex on Clay Kaserne Sept. 24.

Community members came to the free concert with lawn chairs, blankets and coolers to enjoy the Autumn evening filled with music by the U.S. Army Europe Soldiers Chorus.

“It is great that we can get back to some kind of normal and be able to bring you events like this,” Ron Locklar, chief of FMWR’s community recreation division said as he introduced the chorus.

“This is their first appearance since before COVID,” he said.

The members of the chorus took to the stage performing top 40 and pop tunes that kept the crowd entertained.

Allen Field filled up with families, children and dogs mingling, laughing and enjoying their time together.

Sandra Livingston who lives in Newman Village, summed up the thoughts of the crowd, “We are enjoying this COVID break.”

