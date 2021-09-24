Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Garrison community enjoys free concert on the lawn on Clay Kaserne

    Wiesbaden Garrison community enjoys free concert on the lawn on Clay Kaserne

    The U.S. Army Europe Chorus performs during the free Concert on the Lawn at Allen

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.24.2021

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community enjoyed a night out under the stars when the Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation sponsored a Concert on the Lawn at the Newman Village Allen Field Complex on Clay Kaserne Sept. 24.
    Community members came to the free concert with lawn chairs, blankets and coolers to enjoy the Autumn evening filled with music by the U.S. Army Europe Soldiers Chorus.
    “It is great that we can get back to some kind of normal and be able to bring you events like this,” Ron Locklar, chief of FMWR’s community recreation division said as he introduced the chorus.
    “This is their first appearance since before COVID,” he said.
    The members of the chorus took to the stage performing top 40 and pop tunes that kept the crowd entertained.
    Allen Field filled up with families, children and dogs mingling, laughing and enjoying their time together.
    Sandra Livingston who lives in Newman Village, summed up the thoughts of the crowd, “We are enjoying this COVID break.”

