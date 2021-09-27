CLICK2GO goes alive at CFAY commissary

Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses with a staff member from the Yokosuka commissary as the first customer of CLICK2GO, a new and updated online order and curbside delivery service. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) — The Yokosuka commissary onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) began operating an updated, online purchase, pay and curbside delivery service of CLICK2GO, Sept. 27.

“It’s very exciting,” said Commanding Officer Capt. Rich Jarrett, who was the first customer of the service while collecting his purchases. “I’ve been asking Daniel Smith, commissary officer for two years now, when we are going to go CLICK2GO? It’s finally here.”

“It’s easy to use, and we tried it on this weekend. It’s a great addition to the community. It’s safer [against] COVID-19, but it’s also very convenient for families with small children. We have families in Ikego that can place their orders, and tell Sailors to pick it up on the way home. There’s a lot of options now for the community that we didn’t have before.”

The new e-commerce service of the Yokosuka commissary is part of the worldwide rollout of the commissary CLICK2GO program. Initially introduced in U.S. and Europe, the service is now available in the Far East. It features a waiver of the service charge, online payment, and more product information. Even though the store is yet to fully operate the service whose online payment and curbside delivery is slated to be coming very soon, it provides an easy access to shopping. The store also provides designated parking spots and a check-out lane for the customers of the service.

“This service really speaks to the needs of our customers who can now plan, order, and pay for their purchases online and then just drive to the store to get them and once the system is fully functional, they can do so without having to get out of their vehicle,” said Daniel Smith, commissary officer for the Yokosuka commissary.

“This is a great expansion of the commissary benefits for our military community here in Yokosuka,” added Smith. “Because the service comes at a time when people here are facing challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with their movement possibly under some degree of restriction depending on their status. By establishing a strong online service presence, we can offer our patrons a more accessible, convenient, and safer way of shopping.”

According to Smith, information on how the service works is easily found on the commissary home page (https://www.commissaries.com/) with dedicated sections such as “How Commissary CLICK2GO works” ( https://www.commissaries.com/how-CLICK2GO-works). In order to begin, first-time customers will need to create an account.

“I encourage all our shoppers to access the CLICK2GO page (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go) on commissaries.com to learn more about it,” Smith said.

Customers can use a computer or mobile device to create their orders online where they select from the commissary products offered based upon the store’s stock assortment. After products are selected, the shopper then selects a pickup time and pays for their order. At their appointed time they park in a designated parking space where commissary workers bring their groceries. The Yokosuka CLICK2GO began accepting internet orders beginning on Sept. 24 for Sept. 27 pickups.

