Soldiers strengthen marriages on island Strong Bonds trips

Courtesy Photo | Chaplain (Capt.) Justin Wax, chaplain for the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chaplain (Capt.) Justin Wax, chaplain for the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, leads 10 couples through curriculum designed to strengthen marriages and Army Families during a Strong Bonds event at Island Resom in Anmyeondo, South Korea Sept. 17. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA 09.27.2021 Courtesy Story USAG Humphreys

By Monica K. Guthrie

Special to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs



CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers and their Families traveled to multiple South Korean islands recently to take part in Strong Bonds events, organized by religious support offices here.



Chaplain (Capt.) Justin Wax, chaplain for the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, led 10 couples through curriculum designed to strengthen marriages and Army Families, which he said, makes the overall Army strong. Wax added that being physically distanced from home can be a benefit to learning.



“I think pulling away from the normal day-to-day is really important to be able to focus on strengthening your marriage,” he said.



Wax led the event at Island Resom, in Anmyeondo, Sept. 15 to 17.



Just a few days before, Chap. (Maj.) Christian Bang, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys plans and operations chaplain, took 20 couples and their Families to a Strong Bonds event at Sono Calm Resort, in Geoje Island.



“As military members, spouses and Families, they make great sacrifices in defense of our nation,” said Bang. “Strong Bonds training provides offsite family and marriage training to strengthen their relationship and help them and their family manage the pressures of a military life.”



Bang said resiliency is a critical quality for all Soldiers to accomplish assigned missions, and strong relationships are a key foundation to being resilient. Soldiers and their spouses benefit from relationship education and skills training in a setting that inspires hope, fosters fellowship, and rekindles intimacy, he added.



“The training helped couples come to a greater understanding of the importance of speaking their spouse’s primary love language and communicating with their spouse in order to enhance their healthy marriage,” said Bang. “Research shows that a healthy marriage and strong family bonds help build resiliency and reduce the stressors that can endanger Soldiers and their readiness.”



Gemma Littman has been married to her husband, Sgt. Colton Littman, logistics non-commissioned officer in charge with 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, for six years. They attended their first Strong Bonds event at Island Resom. Gemma Littman said she came to work on her marriage and prepare for what challenges they may face in the future.



“I learned more about myself and my husband, which was interesting, because I came in thinking it wouldn’t really make a difference,” she said. “But, it’s kind of interesting to learn about different traits that we have and similarities that we have.”



Wax said he encourages all Army Families to experience a Strong Bonds event.



“It’s worth sometimes pulling kids out of school to really invest in your marriage,” said Wax. “One of the greatest gifts, really the greatest gift Army Families can give to their kids, is a stronger marriage. So, taking the time to invest in it is really going to pay dividends. So stay engaged with your unit ministry teams, check the calendars, and be looking out for emails for Strong Bonds.”