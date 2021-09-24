Team Osan honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

In honor of National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day, Team Osan hosted a POW/MIA ceremony concluding a 24-hour non-stop flag run Sept. 24, 2021, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The purpose of this day is to honor those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing.



National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by former President Jimmy Carter. Since then, each president has issued an annual proclamation to commemorate the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Day.



“When we raise our right hand to support and defend the constitution of the United States it’s important to pay attention to our Airman’s Creed,” said Tech. Sgt. Joe Perkins, 51st Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer-in-charge of contingency operations. “Part of that creed is to never leave an Airman behind.”



According to Perkins, for a consecutive 24 hour timespan, Osan members and their families kept the United States flag moving via running or walking, to amplify the importance of never leaving an Airman behind.



“It was amazing seeing everyone keep the flag in constant rotation,” said Perkins. “Some people brought their spouses, kids, commanders, first sergeants and even their dogs along with them. The commitment was outstanding.”



Observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held at countless locations around the world such as military installations, ships at sea, state capitals, veterans’ facilities and schools.



“It is truly important to remember our POW and MIA members because they’re part of our livelihoods,” said Perkins. “We wake up every day and get to love our flag and our brothers and sisters in arms because of their actions. It would simply be an injustice if we forgot about the people who ensured the land we get to call free, because of the prices they paid for us.”



To this day, there are still more than 81,000 service members still missing.



“We will continue looking for our POW and MIA members,” said Perkins. “We will not give up on them. We’re never going to stop until they’ve all made it home and those families are given the peace of knowing their loved ones have been found. That’s what feels good in my heart, knowing I’m continuing the good work of those who served before me. I can only hope I create the type of impact they have made on our country.”

