NAVFAC Northwest Awards $21-Million Contract for Shipyard Facility Upgrades

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest awarded a $21 million contract Sept. 13 for seismic repairs and life safety improvements to building 431 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF), Washington.



Building 431, used to repair and test ship parts, was built in 1934, with an addition built in 1943.



“This award action is a continuing example of NAVFAC strengthening our shore installations through seismic resiliency and better positions our shipyard infrastructure for the advancement of naval lethality,” said NAVFAC Northwest Commanding Officer Capt. Ben Miller. “I am very pleased by the team effort to award the contract and look forward to working with our contractor partners to get this important project underway.”



The work to be performed includes demolition, abatement, excavation, placement of micropiles, reinforcement of existing pile caps, placing grade beams and concrete slabs, reinforcing walls, constructing pilasters and spandrels, modifications and repair of existing masonry, modifications to steel structure, existing architectural conditions, plumbing, piping, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, existing low voltage electrical systems, existing fire suppression and fire alarm system, building controls, and salvage and reinstallation of existing government-owned equipment.



“Our partnership with NAVFAC Northwest is vital to our mission success,” said PSNS & IMF Commanding Officer Capt. Jip Mosman. “This project is the continuation of several phased projects to repair building 431. Infrastructure upgrades are an important step in providing world-class facilities to the workforce and ensuring the shipyard’s ability to maintain, modernize and retire the Navy’s fleet for decades to come.”



Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,805,000 are obligated on this award. Jabez-Absher-1, a Joint Venture, of Orting, Washington, received the award. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity.



