Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Holds 46th Change of Command

Photo By Susanne Greene | 210924-N-LL092-002 YORKTOWN, Va. (Sept. 24, 2021) (Left to Right) Captain Jason Schneider and Captain Chris Horgan cut the ceremonial change of command cake which was a combination red velvet and yellow cake created by Naval Weapon Station Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley. Captain Chris Horgan relieved Captain Jason Schneider during the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown change of command held on Cheatham Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by ETV2 Stefan Vargo /Released)

YORKTOWN, Va. – Captain Chris Horgan assumed the duties of the Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Cheatham Annex after relieving Captain Jason Schneider during a change of command ceremony held 24 September on Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia.



“I’m joining a great leadership team and I am eager to get started”, stated Captain Chris Horgan, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. “As I met with all the Installation Program Directors, I couldn’t have been more impressed with their commitment to the Fleet, our Fighters, and Families.”



“It’s an exciting time to be joining the installation.”



The small ceremony was held along the beautiful York River and presided over by Commander Melissa Chope, Executive Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Cheatham Annex.



Captain Horgan is a native of Wisconsin. His sea tours include division officer assignments Aboard USS Toledo (SSN 769), engineer officer aboard USS Louisiana (Gold) (SSBN 743), and executive officer aboard USS Jefferson City (SSN 759). He commanded USS Maryland (Gold) (SSBN 738) in King’s Bay, GA. CAPT Horgan was recognized by the United States Submarine League with the Charles Lockwood Award for Professional Excellence.



Captain Jason Schneider shared his appreciation for the NWS Yorktown team during Friday’s ceremony.



“This tour has certainly been one of, if not, the most rewarding of my career,” stated Captain Jason Schneider.



“To all the sailors, civilians, and contractors, who support the over 15,000 acres, 4,000 people, and billions of dollars in facilities that make up NWS Yorktown and Cheatham Annex, you are truly a remarkable team,” stated Schneider. “Your great efforts are responsible for all of our accomplishments and successes; I cannot thank you enough.”



NWS Yorktown shared a number of successes under Captain Schneider’s leadership.



The installation received two retention excellence awards, Scudder Hall galley earned its 12th consecutive 5-star Award and is a recent Ney award nominee for food service excellence, the Environmental team earned their 18th Consecutive Hampton Roads Sanitation District award for wastewater management and the 2021 Secretary of the Navy Environmental Award for Natural Resources Conservation. The line of successes and exceptional performances resulted in NWS Yorktown being selected as Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s nomination for the 2020 Installation Excellence Award.



