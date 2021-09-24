2020 Louis Dellamonica Award goes to ASC employee at JBLM

Courtesy Photo | Julian Villar Jr., a U.S. Army Sustainment Command Installation Property Book officer,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Julian Villar Jr., a U.S. Army Sustainment Command Installation Property Book officer, was recently recognized with the 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award as one of 10 outstanding U.S. Army Materiel Command Personnel of the Year. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Julian Villar Jr., an Installation Property Book officer for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, was recognized with the 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award as one of 10 outstanding U.S. Army Materiel Command Personnel of the Year.



Villar, who currently works for the Supply and Services Division at the Army Field Support Battalion-Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was selected from across the AMC enterprise, which spans all 50 states and more than 150 countries and is comprised of more than 175,000 employees.



“I am truly humbled to be recognized when a simple thank you would have been enough for me,” said Villar. “In all honesty, it has been my privilege serving in the capacity that I have. I take full responsibility for the quality of my performance, and I get job satisfaction knowing that the organization, as well as the customers we serve, are successful in their mission.”



The annual Louis Dellamonica Award recognizes outstanding service and accomplishments that significantly contribute to AMC's mission, goals and objectives. Every year, AMC selects both military and civilian employees – below the rank of general officer and Senior Executive Service level – who stand out as model employees and meet the established criteria.



The award was named after Louis Dellamonica, a general engineer at AMC's Hawthorne Army Depot in Nevada. He retired at the age of 94 in 2007, with more than 65 years of government service, as both the oldest and longest-serving Department of Defense employee.



Villar was selected for his outstanding leadership and exceptional performance, demonstrating the ability to go above and beyond.



According to the award nomination, Villar distinguished himself by providing meticulous oversight of more than 30,000 pieces of equipment, valued at over $128 million. He was able to keep track of this equipment through issuance and utilization by the supported units which directly contributed to the increased mission readiness and operational success across the brigade.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Villar provided direct support to the Directorate of Emergency Services by requisitioning over 1,500 face coverings and 450 boxes of surgical gloves, allowing gate guards to perform uninterrupted access control point services. While installation dining facilities were at 50% staffing capacity, he requisitioned expendable supplies, ensuring that Soldiers would continue to receive meals as scheduled.



In total, over 200 purchase requisitions were processed, leading to 7,500 items being ordered in response to COVID-19. Villar and his team received and distributed over 5 million of individual pieces of personal protective equipment, with a monetary value exceeding $500,000.



“These employees exemplify high standards of performance and dedication, and represent the best of AMC employees around the world who exhibit the Army values daily,” said Brig. Gen. Walter Duzzny, AMC chief of staff.



Villar said that he has worked in the logistics field of supply accountability his entire military and civilian career.



Born and raised in Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, Villar became a Department of the Army civilian in March 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army as a property accounting technician warrant officer for 10 years. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1999 and made it to the rank of staff sergeant. He was appointed as a warrant officer in July 2006 and retired from the Army in 2016 at the rank of chief warrant officer two.



His first civilian position was as the group property book officer for the 6th Military Police Group, Criminal Investigation Division, at JBLM.



In March 2019, Villar said he was given the privilege to fill the supervisory general supply specialist, installation property book officer position at AFSBn-JBLM, which provides property book accountability for the garrison and 404th Army Field Support Brigade elements.



As the branch chief for the Installation Property Book Branch, Installation Supply Division, he is responsible for the mentoring and well-being of 12 other civilian employees.



“My goal is to provide first-class customer service support to the installation, applying concepts and principles of process improvements to enhance operations in support of all Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians in the Pacific Northwest Region,” he said.



Villar said he is grateful to be working with his team.



“I truly believe that people matter, and the relationships you build are as important. But most importantly, those that are more deserving of any recognition, are the employees of IPBO,” he said.



“I came into this position with interpersonal leadership skills, with the mindset of fostering positivity in all we do. And every individual here at IPBO adopted my philosophy of adapting to modern changes, take part in the team decision making process, all the while putting the customers we serve at the forefront of every action/transaction that we do.”



Villar said he always reminds the employees of IPBO that they don’t work for him, but rather work and serve with him.



“In summary, if anyone deserves recognition, it’s every individual who I serve with in the installation Property Book Office,” he said.



Villar’s previous awards include: Commanders Award for Excellence of the Year CY2020 - 404th AFSB (Dec. 21, 2020); Commanders Award for Excellence 3rd Quarter CY2020 - 404th AFSB (Sept. 17, 2020); Commanders Award for Civil Service - 6th MP Group (CID) (Feb. 28, 2019); Achievement Medal for Civilian Service - 6th MP Group (CID) (Nov. 1, 2016)



To read more about AMC's 2020 Dellamonica recipients, click here: https://www.army.mil/article/250155