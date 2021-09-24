The future of Tyndall’s lodging facilities

The 325th Force Support Squadron was recently notified that the request to update Tyndall’s military lodging and guest facilities was approved.



The project, awarded to B.L. Harbert International by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District, will take place over the next few years with an estimated completion date of 2024.



“We prioritized the needs of Tyndall…for operational efficiencies to support our Airmen and their families,” said Joe Moore, 325th FSS lodging manager. “It will be ultra-modern and resilient…with quality of life improvements designed to give our guests a comfortable place to live away from home while enjoying a scenic view of Tyndall’s waterfront horizon.”



The $91.5 million facility will include 360 guest rooms with interior guest room access, a reception center and training rooms as well as a restaurant and fitness area. The new construction will more than double the current availability.



“The current lodging situation has limited capacity,” said Moore. “Our visiting quarters’ capacity went from 371 guest rooms to 117 and will drop again to 77 until the new facility is completed.”



This vast upgrade will not only improve work life for lodging staff but customers and patrons. As Tyndall continues to grow as the Installation of the Future, the new facilities will provide better options for those relocating to support the new F-35 mission as well as support personnel participating in training exercises like Checkered Flag, Agile Flag and the Weapons System Evaluation Program.



“I feel this new facility will benefit the mission because it will allow us to house a majority of (transient) personnel on base,” said Linda Marshall, 325th FSS guest services manager. “TDY personnel can be closer to their jobs; better rested not having to get up earlier for the commute to work.”



To date, there are few accommodations available on base, and they will continue to decrease before the new facility is built. The initial reduction in availability was due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018. The next wave is due to a need for updated facilities and scheduled to take place in October.



“Our current facilities are old and require a lot of attention to maintain,” said Marshall. “I’m excited for us to move into the 21st century. Airmen and their families can look forward to an increase in facility standards all around.”



Tyndall continues to rebuild with a focus on improving the quality of life for personnel, future mission sets and the ability to “weather” whatever comes next.



“Our goal is to remain flexible to the needs of Tyndall Airmen and our mission needs,” Moore continued. “Our staff is excited and extremely proud of the new facility and anxiously anticipate our ground breaking early next year.”

