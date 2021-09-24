MeMed Key Diagnostic Tool Receives FDA Clearance

Courtesy Photo | The MeMed Key diagnostic tool recently received full FDA licensure after four years of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The MeMed Key diagnostic tool recently received full FDA licensure after four years of research, development, and investments by Defense Threat Reduction Agency's (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, VA – The MeMed Key diagnostic tool recently received full FDA licensure after four years of research, development, and investments by Defense Threat Reduction Agency's (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program.



Each year in the United States, about three million Americans fall ill to antibiotic-resistant infections, and 35,000 die from those illnesses. To definitively answer whether an infection is bacterial versus viral, DTRA-JSTO has been investing in the MeMed Key program efforts.



Utilizing MeMed Key, warfighters and civilians will be able to visit their local health clinics and – in as little as 15 minutes with blood from a finger prick – be able to identify whether their symptoms are due to an active bacterial or viral infection.



"This new technology will better position us to identify emerging threats and reduce the use of unnecessary medical countermeasures such as antibiotics," said Richard Schoske, Ph.D., chief for DTRA-JSTO’s Diagnostics and Detection efforts.



DTRA enables Department of Defense, the U.S. Government, and International Partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction and emerging threats.