Berlin Lake seeks public input on master plan updates

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is seeking community feedback regarding proposed changes to the Berlin Lake Master Plan and will hold a 30-day public comment period beginning Sept. 27 and closing Oct. 27. The master plan update, based on previously collected-community feedback, will affect the future management of recreational activities and natural resource use at Berlin Lake for the next 25 years.



WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



WHAT: Pittsburgh District is holding a 30-day public comment period to gather community input on proposed changes to the Berlin Lake Master Plan.



A copy of the revised 2021 Master Plan draft and associated Environmental Assessment can be viewed on the Berlin Lake website at https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Berlin-Lake/Berlin-Lake-Master-Plan-Update/.



The revised 2021 Master Plan draft, comment cards and related documents are available at the Canfield Library at 43 West Main St., Canfield, Ohio, 44440. The documents are available Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



The documents can also be viewed at the Berlin Lake Ranger Station at 7400 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, Ohio, 44401 on Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Comments can be submitted via email to LRP-BerlinComments@usace.army.mil or mailed to Berlin Lake, 7400 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, Ohio, 44401.



WHEN: The public comment period will open Sept. 27 and close Oct. 27.



WHY: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations require master plans to be periodically reviewed to ensure they meet current public and environmental needs. The Master Plan guides the use of government-owned and leased lands around Berlin Lake. Community input is critical to the Master Plan updates and will affect the management and usage of Berlin Lake for the next 25 years.





Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



