Correct packet submissions key to Early Return of Dependents requests

WIESBADEN, Germany – Often times while serving overseas with family members, military members may need to seek an early return of dependents. There are a variety of reasons this may arise, either from an overseas-specific issue or personal matter. Regardless of the reason, the first step is getting a packet together to submit to the servicing personnel office.



According to Kimikka Davis, supervisor of the Military Personnel Division with the Directorate of Human Resources, U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden does not see command-directed requests for early return of dependents that often. “If counselors decide there is no better solution for the existing problem, there are no real difficulties getting an approval.”



Davis said most of the packets submitted for the early return of dependents are because the entire family is asking to leave due to personal reasons, such as the inability to find a job, trying to finish college or a separation.



When putting together a packet to submit to personnel, military members must have a number of supporting documents: a DD4187, their enlisted or officer records brief, a record of emergency data, a commander’s soldier and family assistance checklist, copy of each family member’s passport, commander’s letter addressing the situation, recommendation letters from pertinent local agencies as applicable to the situation, sponsor and dependent’s statement of understanding, supporting documents pertaining to the situation, and all permanent change of station orders to Germany.



Once the packet is submitted, the Military Personnel Division reviews it and submits it to the Garrison legal office for review, which Davis said may take up to 30 days. Once the legal review is finished and if the packet is approved, it goes to family travel for approval. From there the Garrison Commander must either approve or disapprove the packet.



For more information about the Early Return of Dependents process and required paperwork, call the USAG Wiesbaden Military Personnel Division at DSN 548-1321.