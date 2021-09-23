Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden holds honor walk to remember Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.23.2021

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden remembered Gold Star Mother’s and Families Sept. 23 in a special honor walk on Clay Kaserne.

    The Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is observed in the United States on the last Sunday of September and recognized by the U.S. Congress as the day America honors surviving mothers and families of fallen service members, specifically those who died while on active duty.

    Twenty-eight children from the Child Development Center walked to the Clay Kaserne Fitness Center and placed flags under the Gold Star tree, an area that is dedicated to the Gold Star Mothers and Families.

    Elizabeth Washington, a survivor outreach specialist with Army Community Service and wife of USAG Wiesbaden Commander, Col. Mario Washington, joined the children and CDC staff members during the walk.

    Prior to the honor walk, Washington hosted a Gold Star mother and family member at a special luncheon to thank them for their service member who died in defense of our nation.

    Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Douglas Yates offered a special prayer at the tree before the children placed their flags around it, and told the children a little bit about why the nation remembers Gold Star Mothers and Families.

