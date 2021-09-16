Coast Guard Hosts Palau High School Students as Special Guests for International Relations Visit

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jon Holmes | U.S. Coast Guardsmen with the Coast Guard’s Deployable Specialized Forces, Task...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jon Holmes | U.S. Coast Guardsmen with the Coast Guard’s Deployable Specialized Forces, Task Force Koa Moana 21, I Marine Expeditionary Force, interact with students from Palau High School during an international relations visit between the U.S. Coast Guard and Palau High School in Koror, Republic of Palau, Sept. 16, 2021. “They had a lot of fun,” said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Alison Halpin, a boatswain's mate with the task force. “We talked about how beautiful their island is and how lucky they are to be here in Palau.” The U.S. believes that all Pacific nations are more stable, secure, and prosperous when national sovereignty and international law are safeguarded. The U.S. is dedicated to assisting our partners while developing their capabilities to contribute to that end. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jon Holmes) see less | View Image Page

The United States Coast Guard hosted a special group of visitors from Palau High School during an international relations visit in Koror, Republic of Palau, Sept. 16, 2021.

About 50 students had the chance to meet with members of the United States Coast Guard who were in Palau with Task Force Koa Moana 21, I Marine Expeditionary Force.

During the visit, the students had the opportunity to speak with members of the coast guard, look first-hand at some of the equipment the Coast Guard routinely use and climb aboard one of their response boats – an experience that was a first for many of the students.

“It was my first time seeing the Coast Guard in person,” said Shontel, a senior enrolled in Palau High School. “It was new to me, and I wanted to know more about what they do.”

The Coast Guard has six major missions, which include maritime law enforcement, maritime response, maritime prevention, marine transportation system management, maritime security operations and defense operations. As a part of Task Force Koa Moana 21, the Coast Guard provides opportunities to work with maritime law enforcement professionals that help improve interoperability with local security agencies.

“The reason we’re here is very important and crucial,” said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Alison Halpin, a boatswain’s mate with the task force. “We’re here to act as subject matter experts on everything maritime related from law enforcement to search and rescue. We are trying to build up their local agencies so once we are gone, they know how to continue it.”

Halpin believed explaining their mission to the students would help them understand the Coast Guard’s role and their mission in Palau.

“We want to foster a positive representation of the coast guard,” Halpin said. “We want them to view the U.S. Coast Guard in a positive way. They may see us out there training, boarding vessels, and they may not know what we are doing. So we want them to know that we are the good guys – We’re here to help them.”

After the visit, many of the students left with a newfound knowledge and appreciate for the Coast Guard and what their mission.

“It’s good to know there is a branch of the military that goes around saving people,” Shontel said. “We need more people like them in the ocean to protect the people and the environment.”

Task Force Koa Moana is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific Region while remaining COVID-19 safe. Task Force Koa Moana 21 has the unique opportunity and privilege of working with the Republic of Palau as a sign of the U.S. commitment to the people of Palau and our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific Region.