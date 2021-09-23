Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts

    CAMP PENDLETON , CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Story by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Marines and sailors of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosted their 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 23.

    The annual ceremony commemorates the dedication of Camp Pendleton and honors the Marines and sailors who helped shape the Marine Corps’ legacy today.

    “This important event encourages us to pause, reflect, and remember those who helped shape this legacy,” said U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, MCB Camp Pendleton, during the ceremony. “If you have the privilege of wearing our uniform today, it is because of the veterans that came before us.”

    The ceremony featured a flag detail composed of Marines from Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCB Camp Pendleton, and music by the 1st Marine Division Band.

    Distinguished military guests and local community leaders watched as Marines lowered and folded the U.S. flag while the sun set behind them, in much the same way generations of Marines have lowered flags on bases around the world.

    Camp Pendleton is rich in history, from the ranchers who worked the land in the past to today's warfighters. Pendleton was established Sept. 25, 1942, and is named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton. Today, the base spans more than 125,000 acres and is the site of year-round training for Marines, as well as other branches of the military.

    Camp Pendleton has served as the premiere Fleet Marine Force training base for 79 years and is home to two major commands, Marine Corps Installations West and I Marine Expeditionary Force, which commands 1st Marine Division and 1st Marine Logistics Group. Additionally, Pendleton is home to Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, which houses units and aircraft from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

    In closing, Woodworth expressed his gratitude to the neighboring Southern California communities for their support during the challenges of the last year.

    “Without our partners in the community we truly could not accomplish all the great things we do here, and I thank you for joining us in the recognition of the anniversary of Camp Pendleton,” said Woodworth.

