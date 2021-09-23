Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NML&PDC's LCDR Rodney Noah is awarded the Purple Heart Medal

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    NML&PDC's LCDR Rodney Noah was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in action on 15 January 2005 in Iraq. The award was presented by NML&PDC's Commanding Officer, CAPT Rachel Myaing during a ceremony at the front rotunda of the historic Tower at "The President's Hospital", Naval Support Activity Bethesda.
    The Purple Heart is the oldest military award still presented to American service members. It was established by General George Washington at Newburgh, New York, August 7, 1782.
    The medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military.

