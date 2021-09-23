NBVC honors fallen Sailors and their families

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210923-N-AS200-9342 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (Sept. 23, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Yoon Choi,...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210923-N-AS200-9342 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (Sept. 23, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Yoon Choi, chaplan, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), conducts invocation during Bells Across America ceremony to recognize and honor Sailors who have fallen within the last 12 months and their families left behind, onboard Port Hueneme, Sept. 23, 2021. NBVC is a multi-dominant mission facility operating the world’s largest instrumented sea range. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicolas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

Ventura County, Calif. (NNS) – The Navy Gold Star Program (NGSP), in coordination with Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) holds Bells Across America ceremony on Gold Star Mothers’ and Families’ Day to recognize and honor Sailors who have fallen within the last 12-months and their families left behind, onboard Port Hueneme, Sept. 23, 2021.



Bells Across America provides service members, survivors and members of the community an opportunity to commemorate the life and service of those who died while on active duty.



“This special occasion commemorates the contributions, commitment and sacrifices made by our fallen shipmates,” said Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach, commanding officer, NBVC. “The names called today represent just a few of the many brave members who have given their lives in service of our great nation.”



Bells have been used for centuries by the Navy for timekeeping, safety and communication, alarms, ceremonies and events, and to signal the presence of important persons. In Bells Across America ceremonies, the bells rung mark the Sailors’ absence.



