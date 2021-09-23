New Jersey and Albania celebrate 20 years of State Partnership

Photo By Mark Olsen | Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., center left, The Adjutant General of New Jersey; Niko...... read more read more Photo By Mark Olsen | Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., center left, The Adjutant General of New Jersey; Niko Peleshi, center, Minister of Defense, Republic of Albania, and Maj. Gen. Bajram Begaj, M.D., center right, Chief of Defense, Republic of Albania, cut a commemorative cake in honor of 20 years of friendship and bilateral cooperation between New Jersey and the Republic of Albania fostered by the State Partnership Program at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021. The military relationship between the New Jersey National Guard and Albania began informally in 1995 and officially became part of the U.S. Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program 20 years ago. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen) see less | View Image Page

Himni I Flamurit. The Star-Spangled Banner. Two decades and two national anthems.



The leadership of the Albanian Armed Forces and the New Jersey National Guard held their salutes for both – and for each other.



With shared mementos, memories, and a meal, Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey; Niko Peleshi, Minister of Defense, Republic of Albania, and Maj. Gen. Bajram Begaj, M.D., Chief of Defense, Republic of Albania, congratulated each other and their countries on 20 years of friendship and bilateral cooperation between New Jersey and the Republic of Albania at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021.



The ceremony marked the 20th anniversary in the relationship between the New Jersey National Guard and the Albanian Armed Forces, which has evolved through the State Partnership Program. The Program links a component of the Department of Defense – a state’s National Guard – with the armed forces of a partner country in a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship.



“This is a year of important anniversaries,” said Peleshi. “In March, we marked another crucial milestone, the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of ties between the United States and Albania.”



The New Jersey National Guard and Albania military relationship began in the mid-1990s and in 2001, officially became part of the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program.



“New Jersey and Albania have one of the most active partnership programs in Europe with up to 25 events a year,” said Hou. “While the threat of COVID-19 may remain with us for some time, our partnership is on track to complete 10 events by the end of Fiscal Year 2021.”



During the past 20 years, more than 500 New Jersey National Guard and Albanian Armed Forces events have been conducted, with an emphasis on developing the noncommissioned officer and officer corps, as well as logistical, medical, and military police capabilities.



“This ceremony is a symbol of a strong military bond that began informally in 1995 and was made official 20 years ago ignited by the eagerness to reform our military to near western standards,” said Begaj.



During that time, New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen traveled to Albania to conduct training with the Albanian Armed Forces. In turn, the New Jersey National Guard hosted hundreds of Albanian military members. The training was considered instrumental in gaining Albania admission to NATO in 2009.



The partnership extends further than training.



Beginning in 2011, joint Albanian-New Jersey Army National Guard teams deployed to Afghanistan five times to train local military forces there.



“Over the years, we have worked together on a range of many shared goals, challenges and priorities, including fighting terrorism, corruption, strengthening the rule of law, democratization, European security, and expanding the trans-Atlantic bond,” said Peleshi.



Between 2013-2015, Albanian Armed Forces personnel attended New Jersey and Department of Defense military schools. This expanded to include joint civil emergency multinational exercises in 2019.



It also includes engagements spanning military, government, economic, and civil sectors of society. The New Jersey National Guard works closely with the Albanian Ministries of Defense, Interior, and Education.



In December 2020, the partnership recently assisted in a cooperative agreement between the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine and the University of Dental Medicine, Tirana, in the anticipation of exchanging students and faculty in the upcoming academic years.



“The interaction between the New Jersey National Guard has promoted and achieved a healthy and enduring partnership,” said Begaj.



Numerous other activities occurred both before and after the ceremony. These included visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., the World Trade Center in New York, a meeting with National Guard Bureau leadership in Washington, D.C., and a meeting with U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim.



Even during the ceremony, New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen were training members of the Albanian Armed Forces.



“Currently a noncommissioned officer leader development program, familiarization with the Puma unmanned aerial vehicle platform, and cyber security team training – which is ongoing as we speak – are all being conducted jointly in Albania,” said Hou.