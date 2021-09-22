1ID Headquarters building renamed ‘Victory Hall’

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | As part of the 1st Infantry Division’s September Big Red One Year of Honor ceremony,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | As part of the 1st Infantry Division’s September Big Red One Year of Honor ceremony, the Division Headquarters (Building 580) was renamed Victory Hall on Sept. 22, 2021. The 1st Infantry Division’s headquarters building houses the commanding general’s office, as well as the division staff was completed in 2009 after the Division returned to Fort Riley from Germany. see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kan. – As part of the 1st Infantry Division’s September Big Red One Year of Honor ceremony, the Division Headquarters (Building 580) was renamed Victory Hall on Sept. 22, 2021.

The 1st Infantry Division’s headquarters building houses the commanding general’s office, as well as the division staff.

“Building 580 was completed in 2009 after the Division returned to Fort Riley from Germany,” said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. “This entire time, without a name. This evening, I am proud to introduce you to Victory Hall.”

Special guests were invited to the naming of Victory Hall following a leadership professional development forum on valor, including former Special Forces Maj. Mark Nutsch, retired Lt. Col. Jennifer Glidewell, Junction City Police Lt. Doug Cathey, Distinguished Service Cross recipient, former Sgt. Robert Debolt, and retired Col. Gregory D. Gadson.

In addition, 18 Distinguished Trooper Award recipients received their Distinguished Trooper Red Jacket during last night’s ceremony.

John Armbrust, Lt. Gov. John Moore, Pat Bruzina, retired Command Sergeant Major Dick Young, Ligia Paquette, Mark Edwards, Scott Stuckey, Rich Jankovich, Neil Horton, retired Colonel John Seitz, Patrick Warren, Dr. Briana Nelson Goff, Daryl Youngman, Christine Benne, retired Command Sergeant Major Jim Champagne, Janet Nichols, Phyllis Fitzgerald, Phil Vardiman all received their jackets.

“The Distinguished Trooper Award is the most prestigious award that can be bestowed on a private citizen by the 1st Infantry Division,” said Sims.

The award was established in 2001 to recognize sustained, superior public service and volunteer contributions to the Fort Riley Military Community.

“I am so proud to be in such distinguished company with so many who do so much for the 1st Infantry Division,” said Janet Nichols, Manhattan military community liaison and Distinguished Trooper Awardee. “Last night’s Big Red One Year of Honor ceremony was a wonderful event and I was thrilled to be there when Maj. Gen. Sims renamed the Division Headquarters to Victory Hall! I will proudly wear my 1ID red jacket showing my support of the Big Red One.”