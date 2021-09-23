MCAS Cherry Point Welcomes Blue Angels

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber (right) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber (right) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj James Robertson (left), MCAS Cherry Point Sgt. Maj., greet the Blue Angels pilots on the runway, Sept. 23, 2021. The Blue Angels are the headliners for the MCAS Cherry Point 80th anniversary air show, Sept. 25-26, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Lauralle Walker.) see less | View Image Page

Did you hear that? Sounds like the U. S. Navy Blue Angels are in town!



In the final stretch before the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point air show, the skies are rumbling with the sound of the world famous Blue Angels arriving before this weekend’s air show. The Blue Angels are a squadron of F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and a C-130, Fat Albert. Blue Angel #7 arrived yesterday, joined today by Blue Angels #1-6 and Fat Albert.



As the headline event of the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point air show, the Blue Angels will provide a performance worth the wait. Prior to the Blue Angels delivering their performance Saturday and Sunday, acts such as the 2ND Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) band, Hubie Tolson, an All Veteran Group jump demo and several other aerial performances.



This year’s air show will not include a Friday performance. The gates will open at 8:00 a.m. and the air show will start at 10:30 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.