Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Cherry Point Welcomes Blue Angels

    MCAS Cherry Point Welcomes Blue Angels

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber (right) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry...... read more read more

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Did you hear that? Sounds like the U. S. Navy Blue Angels are in town!

    In the final stretch before the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point air show, the skies are rumbling with the sound of the world famous Blue Angels arriving before this weekend’s air show. The Blue Angels are a squadron of F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and a C-130, Fat Albert. Blue Angel #7 arrived yesterday, joined today by Blue Angels #1-6 and Fat Albert.

    As the headline event of the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point air show, the Blue Angels will provide a performance worth the wait. Prior to the Blue Angels delivering their performance Saturday and Sunday, acts such as the 2ND Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) band, Hubie Tolson, an All Veteran Group jump demo and several other aerial performances.

    This year’s air show will not include a Friday performance. The gates will open at 8:00 a.m. and the air show will start at 10:30 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:40
    Story ID: 405924
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Cherry Point Welcomes Blue Angels, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MCAS Cherry Point Welcomes Blue Angels
    MCAS Cherry Point Welcomes Blue Angels
    MCAS Cherry Point Welcomes Blue Angels
    MCAS Cherry Point Welcomes Blue Angels
    MCAS Cherry Point Welcomes Blue Angels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Cherry Point Air Show
    DOTMIL
    Air show 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT