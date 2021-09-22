Gladiators execute Gladiator Jump in preparation for Division Field Training Exercise

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky.--Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), executed Gladiator Jump Sept. 20-23, 2021 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Gladiator Jump is a training exercise designed to test the communication and support systems of the battalion before the upcoming division-wide field training exercise.



“The objective of Gladiator Jump is to rehearse the ability to pack equipment, load equipment and set out for the field,” said Major John Busuego, Operations Officer for HHBN.

“We need to establish and put all tents and power together in a safe and professional manner, because this helps the division staff to prepare for the upcoming exercises by looking at and testing the loading, deploying and execution.”



This exercise also tests Soldier’s capability to perform the demands of their respective military occupational specialties in a field environment.



“I really enjoy these rehearsals because it helps me understand what it means to do my job when I deploy,” said Spc. Shaya Mellon, a geospatial intelligence analyst with Signal Intelligence Sustainment Company, HHBN. “It’s a different atmosphere from when we’re in the office because we don’t get to connect to all of the systems that we do in the field, it’s important to me to be able to have confidence in my own abilities so that I don’t let my squad down.”



Another component of Gladiator Jump is assessing the Soldiers proficiency in communication. A team of Soldiers from SIS Company at Fort Knox have established a communication network that allows the Division Tactical Assault Command at Knox to communicate with DMAIN, and the Support Area Command Post at Fort Campbell. “Establishing these communication networks allows us to get to full operational capability,” said Sgt. Amara, Konneh, the tactical radio communications NCO for G6, HHBN. “Validating our communication ability is crucial to having a successful mission because without lines of communication, there are no clear directions, and things can quickly become unorganized.”



Gladiator Jump is a chance for Soldiers to apply the total Soldier concept in their training because Soldiers perform duties outside of their specific MOS.



“It is important for us to be out here so we can teach the soldiers attached to us the war fighting functions,” said Capt. Sarah Kolb, the commander for Headquarters Support Company, HHBN. “Doing these rehearsals keeps us prepared and ready to succeed for future missions, and teach Soldiers valuable information that will allow them to be more well-rounded Soldiers.



Soldiers follow specific guidelines in order to ensure that they complete their tasks safely and properly. “We prepare the Battalion for the field exercises by following internal standard operating procedures, and staff SOPs, on how to properly prepare, load and establish equipment,” said Busuego. “The number one goal is to sustain the command post and complete tasks safely.”





Gladiator jump is a training opportunity for NCO’s to build trust and cohesion with their Soldiers from all levels.



“There are a lot of moving parts to executing a division-wide FTX, these FTX’s build cohesion by getting all of the leaders out in the field with their Soldiers, “said Master Sgt. Joshua Jones, the Cyber Space Electromagnetic Activity Noncommissioned Officer in charge for HHBN. “ It is these sort of exercises where we build on our strengths and identify the weaknesses so that we can work them out and increase our lethality.”

