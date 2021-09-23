Army's newest Logistics Management Specialists ready to support Soldiers throughout the world

Four students from the U.S. Army Transportation School's Logistic Apprentice Training program completed the final phase of an 18-month program at the 597th Transportation Brigade at Fort Eustis, Va. and at Charleston, S.C. Sep. 23.



Before coming to Fort Eustis, the apprentices studied logistical operations with military officers at the Logistics Basic Officer Leaders Course. Then, they were assigned to learn how to conduct business on behalf of the government and see how the military tracks the status and progress of vessels in real time while working with premier logisticians throughout the Army.



Perrye Rollins, a graduate of Howard University is headed to the 950th Transportation Company, 598th Transportation Brigade in Bremerhaven, Germany.



Oakwood University graduate Tatiana Fowler will be stationed on the West Coast.



"It was really complicated at first, but I quickly got the hang of it. I like being able to track a mission as it happens," Rollins said.



"I loved the environment in the S3 (operations section). Everyone has been helpful, knowledgeable, and kind," Rollins added. "The experience has helped prepare me for my next assignment in Germany."



"My favorite project that I got to work on had to be the daily weather updates for the brigade," Fowler said, "I felt accomplished every day that I was able to help the brigade prepare for upcoming storms and plan their next move to ensure the service members got what they needed on time in a safe manner."



Fowler's advice to anyone wishing to pursue a career in logistics is to be willing to explore and ask questions.



"Fort Eustis and this region of Virginia have a wealth of knowledge and experiences that you can draw from and learn from… It’s best to put yourself out there and be open to learning something new."



Rollins advice to future apprentices is to maintain an open mind.



"Be teachable. Don’t walk into an organization and think you know everything. Humble yourself. Be prepared to be adaptable and a good listener to the people who have years of experience."





For more information about the Logistics Management Intern Program, visit https://cascom.army.mil/S_Staff/clcmo/da_intern.htm

