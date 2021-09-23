NMRTC Naples Hosts Navy Europe Leadership Summit

Photo By Tia Nichole McMillen | Senior leadership and staff from Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)...... read more read more Photo By Tia Nichole McMillen | Senior leadership and staff from Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Naples, NMRTC Sigonella, and NMRTC Rota met during a leadership summit to discuss operational support, integrated training, and platform interoperability in support of enhanced regional medical readiness and enduring alignment focused on the Navy Surgeon General’s priorities: people, platforms, performance and power. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Megan Potter // Released) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES - U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH)/Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Naples recently hosted command leadership to include USNH/NMRTC Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Denise Gechas, and USNH/NRMTC Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Brito, for a leadership summit to discuss operational support, integrated training, and platform interoperability.



The summit, held concurrently with the Theater Medical Symposium hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Force Surgeon, included a comprehensive military treatment facility (MTF) tour focused on USNH/NMRTC Naples’ Simulation in Healthcare Advanced Practice Environment (SHAPE).



“SHAPE highlights our commitment to prepare a ready medical force aligned to the Navy Surgeon General’s priorities – people, platforms, performance and power. Through the use of real-time, realistic medical simulation and modeling, this training enhances clinical knowledge, skills and abilities and ensures that we are prepared to support new and emerging Naval platforms while increasing the survivability of our fighting force,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Chad E. McKenzie, commanding officer, USNH/NMRTC Naples, Italy.



Leadership and staff also had a firsthand look at USNH/NMRTC Naples' efforts to adapt operations to safely treat COVID-19 patients including on-site COVID testing protocols, negative pressure isolation rooms, and the successful roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples community and operational platforms.



Both Gechas and Brito took note of USNH/NMRTC Naples' flexibility in its COVID response and the unique logistical considerations posed as an overseas MTF.



Gechas said, “I am particularly impressed by the flexible leadership and adaptive responses to continue to ensure the delivery of high quality health care while ensuring patient and staff safety.”



At the conclusion of the summit, Gechas personally thanked staff who recently deployed to Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella in support of Operational Allies Welcome. “I want to recognize each of you for your contributions during Operation Allies Welcome. The integration of our medical staff in order to deliver mission critical healthcare during a real-world operation was seamless and a testament to your professionalism, dedication, and resiliency,” said Gechas.



USNH/NMRTC Naples recently deployed 28 staff with various medical specialties to NAS Sigonella in support of Operation Allies Welcome, providing one-third of the total requested medical staff augment, the largest number from any NMRTC.



“This summit highlights the long-standing cooperative relationships between the Navy Medicine commands in Europe, and ensures we are aligned on future opportunities to enhance healthcare delivery and warfighter readiness in support of Naval Forces Europe, Naval Forces Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet.” said McKenzie.



USNH/NMRTC Naples is a twenty-nine bed community hospital with one Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) located at Capodichino, and a Navy Fleet Liaison Detachment at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany. The command provides exceptional quality healthcare services and support to approximately 9,800 individuals eligible for care including U.S. active duty service members, Department of Defense civilians, family members, retirees, and NATO staff from sixty-two U.S. Navy tenant commands, 6th Fleet, and combined forces from the twenty-two nations that comprise the Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples, Italy.