    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Swamp Pond Recreation Area

    Fort McCoy's Swamp Pond Recreation Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Swamp Pond Recreation Area is shown Sept. 13, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Swamp Pond...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Swamp Pond Recreation Area is shown Sept. 13, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Swamp Pond is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post.

    The pond is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers.

    The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier and a picnic pavilion.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 12:11
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    fishing
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy

